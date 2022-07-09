The Rock’s daughter debuts during an NXT Live Event

In May, WWE announced during an episode of NXT that the development brand would soon resume doing live events in the State of Florida, which is home to the Performance Center.

In the most recent NXT live event in Citrus Springs, Florida, Ava Raine, daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, was spotted scouting for female talent during a match. It was not specified which match she was out for, but doing a little research you can see that the only two female matches of that evening were Amari Miller vs Tiffany Stratton and a match between Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez and Toxic Attraction. Mandy Rose also used the same modus operandi when she created the Toxic Attraction.

To give this news was the profile Mark Bensette Jr. on Twitter who was present at the event and posted a photo that said: “@AvaRaineWWE guess who I saw looking for talent among NXT women #NXTCitrusSprings”

We remind you that recently the daughter of the great The Rock has changed her name, arousing several controversies from journalists and fans on social media, and has also changed her look. All of this coupled with the news we’ve given you could be a great sign of Ava’s much anticipated debut.

The tour dates

For now there are still few announced dates, but as written by WWE, more will surely arrive soon even with the hope of seeing NXT go out of Florida sooner or later. These were the figures that were announced:

– Friday 10th June – UACDC Complex in Tampa, Fla.

– Saturday 11 July – Largo Event Center in Largo, Fla.

– Friday, June 24 – Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Fla.

– Saturday 25 June – Venice Community Center in Venice, Fla.

– Friday, July 8 – Citrus Springs Community Center in Dunnellon, Fla.

– Saturday, July 9 – Engelwood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Fla.

– Friday 22 July – Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Fla.

– Saturday, July 23 – Cocoa Armory in Cocoa, Fla.