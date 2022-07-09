The Rock feeds the hype of fans waiting for the trailer

The hype for Black Adamthe long-awaited film DC Comics which will finally enable a Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to debut in the world of superheroes, continues to grow ahead of its debut in theaters in October. After some epic teasers shown at virtual conventions and a well-received first trailer earlier this summer, the next DC Comics-inspired film is sure to be one of the most talked about at upcoming San Diego Comic-Con.

Black Adam and other DC movies like Shazam! Fury of the Godsin fact, they will have their own dedicated panels. In a tweet, which you can find below, Johnson announced that the panel of Black Adam will be held in the legendary Room H Saturday 23 July and teased that the event will finally allow her character to return home.

All about Black Adam

Almost 5,000 years after he is bestowed with the almighty powers of ancient gods, and imprisoned just as quickly, Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly grave, ready to unleash his unique form of justice in the modern world.

Johnson stars opposite Aldis Hodge (“City on a Hill,” “That Night in Miami”) as Hawkman; Noah Centineo (“To All The Times I’ve Written I Love You”) as Atom Smasher; Sarah Shahi (“Sex / Life”, “Rush Hour – Paris Mission”) in those of Adrianna; Marwan Kenzari (“Murder on the Orient Express”, “The Mummy”) is Ishmael; Quintess Swindell (“Voyagers”, “Trinkets”) is Cyclone; Bodhi Sabongui (“A Million Little Things”) is Amon, while Pierce Brosnan (the “Mamma Mia!” and James Bond franchises) plays Dr. Fate.

Collet-Serra directed the film from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines And Sohrab Noshirvani, based on a screen story by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani themselves, based on DC characters. Black Adam was created by Bill Parker And CC Beck. The producers of the film are Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garciawith Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Eric McLeod, Geoff Johns And Scott Sheldon.

“Black Adam” will arrive in Italian cinemas starting from October 2022 and will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

