The reason why Chivas was reinforced with Santiago Ormeño and not with another striker

After several days of analyzing options, the Guadalajara board got a new attacker who was the only viable one for the board.

The injury of José Juan Macías was a serious blow to the planning that the Chivas board and coaching staff had carried out for the Apertura 2022, so the search for a new center forward began deciding that it was Santiago Ormeñoabove other options that were handled within the rojiblanco team.

A source confirmed to Rebaño Pasión that from the deck of candidates that the Guadalajara board had, a series of complications arose that were gradually purging the footballers who were in the conversation, for example, the possibility that Brandon Vázquez would arrive was quickly diluted when the people of the Cincinnati explained that he wanted 5 million dollars for the Mexican, a figure that came out of the Guadalajara budget.

Another of the elements that was an option for the red and white leadership was Eduardo Aguirre; however, after the recent acquisition of the Atlas de Jesús Ocejo, the people of Santos decided to shield their other attacker and that he is one of the trusted men of coach Lalo Fentanes, which substantially complicated his departure.

Henry Martin was also one of the players in the deck of options, but his identification with América was a factor for which the board was not convinced, in addition to the fact that Roger Martínez’s injury stopped any possibility of negotiating for the attacker born in Mérida.

What have been the signings for this Opening 2022?

Despite the difficulties that the rojiblanca directive has suffered, they have been able to finalize two signings such as those of Alan Mozo and Fernando González, where they would be within hours of making official the transfer of Santiago Ormeño from León to Guadalajara to make up for the loss of José Juan Macías, thus closing the squad for this semester.

