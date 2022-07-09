the photos (with a linnet face) of a great actor

There are actors who are talented and handsome. There’s Brad Pitt. There are others who, also with plenty of skills, are uglier than the devil, like Master Willem Dafoe. And then there are those interpreters who cajole us on screen from minute zero, even though they look like that neighbor from the fifth who has a goofy face. The great Tom Hanks (Concord, California, July 9, 1956) belongs to this group, one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of cinema who, with that face of not knowing much about life, nevertheless has one of the most smartest and brightest in Hollywood, with 101 movies as an actor, 9 as a director and two glittering Oscars in a row: philadelphia (1993) and Forrest Gump (1994). Conclusion: never trust appearances. But since at Esquire we like to make the most of everything (and by the way, have a laugh), we have selected the best photos in which Tom Hanks comes out with a nerd face to celebrate his birthday. Surely he doesn’t get mad because he looks like a good man, right? And, furthermore, he is the first to humorously exploit that image, especially in his early work.

Born to a father who was a cook and a mother who was a nurse, Tom Hanks immediately discovered his vocation and began to teach drama classes, together with his best friend, when they left school. At the age of 20, the local critics awarded him his first prize for playing Proteus in The two gentlemen of Verona, Shakespeare. After a couple of series, she made her film debut in 1981 with a supporting role in a movie. slasher titled knows that you are alone. He later participated in Bachelor partya goofy prankster comedy that, however, made director Ron Howard notice him and sign him up to star in his first box office hit: One, two, three… Splash (1984), opposite Daryl Hannah. The story of the little mermaid in love with the young man that he had rescued as a child in the sea is not something to write home about, but even then Hanks perfectly personified that innocent, tender and slightly dazed boy we were talking about earlier. the hilarious This house is a ruin (1986) and, above all, Big (1988), his first Oscar nomination for playing a 13-year-old boy in the body of an adult, established him as the new king of comedy. If you grew up in the 80s, surely you also fantasized about asking Zoltar (that old wishing machine) to make you big.

Riding the crest of a wave, Tom Hanks went on to star in romantic comedies, and continue making money, alongside America’s then-girlfriend Meg Ryan: Joe vs. the volcano (1990) and Something to remember (1993). Until the great Jonathan Demme (The silence of the lambs) revealed his dramatic streak in philadelphia (1993), a film in which AIDS in homosexuality was addressed for the first time and with which he won his first Oscar. His fame as a great actor grew like foam when he won a second Oscar just a year later with the endearing and generational Forrest Gump (1994). From then on, the name of Tom Hanks became a safe value for the film industry, receiving awards and three more nominations for the Hollywood statuette for the war drama Saving Private Ryan (1998), the survival story Castaway (2000) and the biographical drama an extraordinary friend (2019). The fact that he didn’t take him on these occasions hasn’t detracted from his immaculate filmography. Moreover, over the years, this actor who had the face of a linnet as a young man and who as an adult became the hero that we could all be at any given time, continues to grow and premiered a few months ago in his first role as a villain.

He has done it under the orders of another great director, Baz Luhrmann, in the film Elvis, where he plays Colonel Tom Parker, one of those managers who don’t play fair. And yet, Hanks gives the character a certain kindness because, deep down, that’s what he is, a good man who has never caused a scandal, who has been married to actress Rita Wilson for more than 30 years, who is a fan of Aston Villa Football Club and who collects typewriters. By the way, with them he wrote his two films as director, thewonders (1996) and Larry Crowne, it’s never too late (2011), entertaining but inconsequential. Besides, Tom is everyone’s friend, no one has ever spoken badly about him and he is an influential guy who rubs shoulders with Bill Clinton and Obama. Oh!, and he is a distant descendant of another president, Abraham Lincoln, but they physically resemble each other so little that we perfectly understand why his great friend Steven Spielberg hired Daniel Day Lewis and not him to star in that powerful biopic entitled Lincolnfor which Daniel took the Oscar.