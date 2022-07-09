the offer puts it at less than 280 pesos

It was a few days ago when we shared the offer of a wireless speaker with RGB lighting that thanks to a coupon we could lower its price even more.

This is still available but now it is 100 and not 200 pesos. That is why today we have another very cheap option. This other bluetooth speaker has right now on Amazon Mexico a price of 271 pesos.





RGB Stereo Bluetooth 5.0 Sound Bar

The product is sold by a third party store and shipped by Amazon. To be able to enjoy free shipping it is necessary to have an Amazon Prime subscription or they can also add more things to the cart to exceed the minimum of 299 pesos and thus not have to pay it.

Users who have this subscription can also enjoy next day delivery depending on your city.

The speaker has a 38 centimeter longs, it connects via Bluetooth 5.0 and at the top it has a support to place the smartphone, as well as playback buttons. We can also use a USB memory, microSD card or auxiliary cable to enjoy our music.





