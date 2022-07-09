An innovative free to play shooting game will arrive very soon on Steam, and in the next few days its beta can be tested.





A new shooter was announced by Tencent Y promise to break it. The Chinese technology company has been betting heavily on the world of video games, so the expectations for this new shooting game are very high.











The new multiplayer shooter that will be free and promises to break it

ALARA Prime is the big bet Tencent. The Chinese company is of the most important in the world of technology and lately is investing a lot in developing its video games. Therefore, the expectations for this innovative shooting game are very high, and the developers assure that it will be up to the task. Although the release of the title is scheduled for 2023in the coming days players will be able to try the shooter: from July 15 to 17, 2022 its alpha version can be testedwhich will have three game modes and a map. The game will be completely free on Steam.

What will ALARA Prime be like, the shooter that will be all the rage

The shooting game was presented with a gameplay trailer. It will be a title tactical first person shooterin which three teams of four players will face each other in different game modes. Its creators presented this three-team modality as something new, which will lead users to think of new strategies. One of the game modes that was introduced was “Transmission” where a team must defend an area while the other two attack it. For this, there will be several classes of characters with different weapons and abilities.

ALARA Prime, the new shooter that will be all the rage







