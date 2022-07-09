The streaming platform does not stop launching news that quickly become a success, as is the case with this production that lasts a little over 90 minutes.





Nicolas Cage He is one of the most popular and talented actors in the world. The 58-year-old American was the protagonist of a film that was released in 2019 and did not have much impact, but since his arrival at Netflix it is a real success. Is about hidden evil, a production directed by Stephen Campanelli. I know what the plot is.











The Netflix movie starring Nicolas Cage is suspenseful and among the most viewed

This feature film tells the following story: a man must try to prove his innocence after being accused of murder. His tale involves an evil couple and a dark series of events that began when he was seeking shelter from a hurricane.

Although its success is due to how well it is done, part of it also has to do with the fact that it lasts just over 90 minutes.which makes it ideal for quick viewing.











Hidden Evil Synopsis

A man seeks shelter during a hurricane and is offered help by a very nice couple. But everything turns sinister when they make him a disturbing offer.

Hidden Evil cast

Nicholas Cage as Kyle Miller.

Nicole Kidman as Sarah Miller.

Cam Gigandet as Jonah

Jordana Spiro as Petal

Ben Mendelsohn as Elijah

Liana Liberato as Avery Miller.

Dash Mihok as Ty

Emily Meade as Kendra.

Nico Tortorella as Jake

