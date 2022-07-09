the magic of the 21st century reaches the Archipelago

The ilusionist George Blass (Madrid, 1980) will be in October at Canary Islands with his new show. The magic of Jorge Blass can be seen in Lanzarote, Tenerife and Gran Canaria, on the 14th, 15th and 16th, respectively, on an island tour that comes from the hand of Makaron Management and Cultural Projects. Blass is an international benchmark in the world of magic, creator of innovative illusions that never cease to amaze the 21st century audience.

When he was just 19 years old, the illusionist from Madrid won the Golden Wand of Monte Carlo and during all this time he has not stopped receiving the most important acknowledgments from critics and the public. So much so, that his magic has captivated icons of illusionism such as David Copperfield or Penn & Teller.

THE SCENARIOS OF THE ISLAND TOUR

Jorge Blass will be in Lanzarote on October 14, at the Teatro El Salinero; the next day, in Tenerife, at the Auditorium of the University of La Laguna, and on the 16th in Gran Canaria, at the Víctor Jara Theater in Santa Lucía de Tirajana. All performances will begin at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are already on sale for the shows in Gran Canaria and Tenerife, at Entrees and at Tomaticket, and soon they will be for the one in Lanzarote.

SHOW FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

The magic of Jorge Blass is a show aimed at the entire family in which the magician presents new and surprising illusions. In the Show There will be effects that seem impossible and are visually spectacular, with appearances, disappearances and interactive magic in which the public is the protagonist. All this wrapped in a halo of mystery and a careful aesthetic that manages to invite the viewer to get excited and dream of the impossible. For one hour and fifteen minutes the public hallucinate with the extraordinary way of doing magic by Jorge Blass using 21st century technology.

A CAPTIVATING PROPOSAL

The magic of Jorge Blass has captivated famous personalities, the promoters of the show stand out, such as Jackie Chan, Vin Diesel, Scarlett Johansson, Plácido Domingo or the American magician David Copperfield himself, who has said of the Spanish illusionist that “he raises the art of magic to another level”. The well-known humorist and presenter Andreu Buenafuente has exclaimed: “How good Blass is! I surrender to the magic of him.”

From the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, in the United States, to the Universal Exhibition in Shanghai, in China, touring television stations around the world, “Jorge has moved millions of people with his extraordinary way of doing magic.”

The artist is also the founder and director of the Madrid International Magic Festival at Circo Price, which has already completed 12 editions. In addition, he has been director of magic programs on national television (nothing x herein Four; Magicallyon Antena 3) and, likewise, he is a patron and charitable magician of the Abracadabra Foundation, which brings the world of magic closer to hospitals and disadvantaged groups.