The magic of Frida Bollani, her debut with disco and tour at the age of 18

Daughter of art, her lives are always sold out

Rome, 9 July (askanews) – Frida Bollani Magoni is not yet 18, yet she is already establishing herself as one of the most mature and surprising artists on the international scene. His performances chase each other on the web and immediately become viral: from the personal version of Hallelujah played 4 hands with his father Stefano Bollani, to the performance at the Quirinale in 2021, applauded by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, up to the participation in the program “Dance with Me ”by Roberto Bolle. Her lives are always sold out.

And now all the music of this girl who knows how to do magic with the piano and the voice, is collected in an album, “Primo Tour. Frida Bollani Magoni”. A tracklist that somehow summarizes his origins and his musical interests, from those shared with his parents – the two exceptional talents Petra Magoni and Stefano Bollani – such as Lucio Dalla, Leonard Cohen, Franco Battiato, up to the interest in songs and of the music of her generation from Ariana Grande to Britney Spears. All reinterpreted by Frida herself.

“The first tour of my first album – he says – means a lot to me: it is my first record release and collects the first touring experience of last year which was a great growth for me, a great experience of growth from all points of view”.

In the summer Frida will embark on a long summer tour, from London, passing from Paris to Naples and which promises to be already very crowded. “The songs chosen are all different from each other, the choice was to put them together, to rework them in my own way. An original interpretation of me and from all this set of songs came the lineup of my concerts and the record “.

“For me music represents everything, it represents life, I have always lived with music I was born with music. It is a form of care, of great strength, it gives me great joie de vivre and it was certainly a bit of a substitution of colors: instead of learning colors, I learned colors ”, concludes Frida.



