The influence of the father’s age on the health of the mother and the baby during pregnancy

Mick Jagger, Richard Gere, Robert de Niro, Elton John, Bruce Willis or George Clooney. Yes, they all have a great talent in common, each one in their artistic field, but they also they have in common that they have been parents well past 50, some of them even at 60 or 70 or even have released paternity. On many occasions, the benefits of being parents from a certain age have been discussed, however, Can it affect the health of the future baby? This is what several new studies have tried to show.

To carry out this analysis, we have taken into account indicators of health in pregnancy such as gestational diabetes, hypertension or the weight of the child, Inter alia. With this, they have determined that paternal age does not affect the results obtained and they point out that right now 40 years is considered advanced paternal age, a limit that should be reviewed after knowing these results and seeing that it has no effect.

There are many studies that show that the passage of time is making a dent in the quality of sperm, it is nothing new. What the new research has tried to do is determine whether this loss of semen quality and the decline in fertility in men due to age influence the health of the mother and the baby. In this case, if the seminal quality is not adequate, it can increase the risk of diseases in the babyalthough they are rare.

In recent years there has been an increase in the average age at which men conceive their first child and this research has managed to point out that the age of men does not interfere with either the health of the mother or the health of the fetus over time. length of pregnancy. At the moment there are more studies that assess this issue in greater depth, but it seems that the current trend of being a father later and later, to which many became grandparents a few years ago, is not dangerous.

