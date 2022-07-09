The indicative paradigm and medicine

This collaboration will be on an epistemological model: the indicative paradigm; model that is related to the hunting knowledge of primitive hunters, with the mesopotamian divinatory abilitywith art criticism, with medicine, with forensic investigation and with police literature.

The tradition of the detective story has preserved the tradition of a mystery discovered by the work of intelligence, by an intellectual operation. The founder of the police genre -Edgar Allan Poe (1809-1849) – determined that it should not be a realistic genre, he wanted it to be an intellectual genre, a fantastic genre, a fantastic genre of intelligence, not only from the imagination, from both things of course, but above all from the intelligence.

The first crime in fantastic literature was the murder of two women: “The crimes of the Rue Morgue”. Borges imagines two friends walking through the deserted streets of Paris, at night, and talking about what? Speaking of philosophy, on intellectual matters. Then we have crime. It is about this: two women who have been murdered in a room that seems inaccessible. Here Poe inaugurates the mystery of the locked room. One of the women was strangled, the other had her throat cut with a knife. There is a lot of money, forty thousand francs, that are scattered on the ground, everything is scattered, everything suggests madness. That is to say, we have a brutal beginning, even terrible, and then, at the end, the solution arrives.

We have, then, the detective story as an intellectual genre. As a genre based on something entirely fictional; the fact is that a crime is discovered by an abstract reasoner and not by denunciations, by carelessness of the criminals. Poe knew that what he was doing was unrealistic, so he sets the scene in Paris; and the reasoner was an aristocrat, not the police. That is, Poe had created a intellectual genius.

The indicative paradigm is a model historically developed by doctors and popularized by famous detectives such as Charles Auguste Dupin (Edgar Allan Poe), Sherlock Holmes (Arthur Conan Doyle (1859-1930)) and the father brown (Gilbert Keith Chesterton (1874-1936)).

Antecedents of the indicative paradigm are the know hunting of the huntersMesopotamian divinatory texts, the paradigm and method of Giovanni Morelli (1816-1891), the technique of Sigmund Freud’s medical psychoanalysis (1856-1939). At other times I will refer to each of these antecedents; today only I will refer to the relationship between the indicative paradigm and medicine.

medical semiotics

the paradigm semiotic or indicative is linked to the idea of ​​conjectural knowledge understood as deciphering various kinds of signs, from symptoms to writing. It has origins in the venatorio knowledge of the primitive hunters.

It continues its development with divination in the Mesopotamia, the jurisprudence mesopotamian, and medicine Hippocratic. And finally, in semiotics medical or symptomatology.

The sign must be understood as a trace, a mark, an indication. the language of deciphering traces is based on the rhetorical figures that link it to the narrative pole of metonymy. To go from apparently insignificant facts to a complex unobservable reality, it is necessary to put together a narrative.

Medical semiotics works as a fundamental paradigm in the nineteenth century. It is then extremely important to find that both Freud like Morelli and Conan Doyle are doctors.

In particular, it is interesting to score on the Sherlock-Watson couple that is a split of one of the young Doyle’s teachers, famous for his diagnostic talent: Joseph Bell (1837-1811). Bell is considered the father of forensic Medicine.

