The Hollywood star who went from being a waiter to being the protagonist of one of the most…

A humble waiter born in Virginia, Minnesota, never would have imagined that he would star in the seventh highest-grossing film of all time, surpassing the box office receipts of the famous film ‘Jurassic Park’ (1993) directed by Steven Spielberg, with a sequel to the film called ‘Jurassic World’.

This is the story of Chris Pratt, the famous actor who plays Owen Grady in the ‘Jurassic World’ saga and the funny superhero Star-Lord in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In his beginnings in acting, Chris Pratt played an overweight young man in a television series, but thanks to his dedication and perseverance, he managed to make his way in Hollywood, drastically changing his appearance for that of an athletic young man. and muscular. However, despite all the success and fame he has today, the actor has stated that he keeps his feet on the ground by not forgetting his origins or his humble past.



Chris Pratt

Although he was never lacking in talent, the truth is that very few people would have imagined that the nice guy from the TV series ‘Parks and Recreation’ would become the replacement for Jeff Goldblum, who plays Dr. Ian Malcolm in the first trilogy of Jurassic Park, in the new Jurassic world movies. After his participation in two of the highest grossing sagas in history, Chris Pratt became a true Hollywood star.

In an interview for ‘Magazine’, Chris Pratt assured that he is a simple man and that he has not lost the kindness that has always characterized him. The actor confessed that he grew up in a very humble home and decided to drop out of school to move to Hawaii, where he spent a long time homeless while earning a living as a waiter.

When asked by the interviewer if being at the top of Hollywood leads to loneliness, the actor replied as follows: “Yours is a very nice compliment, but I prefer not to talk about whether I am at the top or not. I am clear that I am doing very well and I appreciate everything that happens in my life, but I do not want to brag. That was not how I was raised (…) I am aware that I can use the place I occupy as a platform to contribute my grain of sand and make this world in which we live better”.

When asked if he ever imagined himself as an actor, he replied: “Sure, I liked the idea, but I never thought I could pull it off. He never crossed my mind that he could succeed as an actor”. To conclude, the actor said: “Success does not distance me from reality, not only because of the economic hardships I experienced as a child, in a family with few means, but also because I was a penniless young man, but with a free spirit. That perspective is probably what keeps me balanced in the midst of this madness. I look back with a lot of pride and remember those really hard times.”