The hilarious nod to Dwayne Johnson in the latest Marvel movie

Taika Waititi has been criticized ad nauseam for his style of humor, and above all, by a large part of the audience of Marvel movies who were looking for thor ragnarok a more serious product. Despite this, the ingenuity of this great director is to be applauded, who even after criticism, has shown hilarious jokes in the fourth installment of the god of thunder, in Thor Love and Thunder.

The movie where we have been introduced to Gorr and the Mighty Thor has been, as indicated by Thor’s own nickname, powerful, and very, very funny. So funny that none of the characters have gotten away without getting their own joke, even actors like Dwayne Johnson! Discover here the joke of Dwayne Johnson in Thor Love and Thunder, the latest Marvel movie that is currently in theaters.

EYE! From this point we will talk about Thor Love and Thunder spoilers, so read on at your own risk.

Dwayne… Korg’s new partner in the Marvel Movie Universe!

If something has shown us Thor Love and Thunder is that the most important thing is love. The film will give us a loving review of each of the characters that make up the squad that will try to battle Gorr, and although Korg I did not have a love at that time, explained how his species reproduces. As he says, the Kronians must go to a cave with lava in pairs of males, and where they must shake hands, and after a month, a new Kronian appears.

As the film progresses, and after having defeated Gorr, we see how the lives of each of the characters have progressed, and surprisingly, Korg has a Kronian boyfriend, and his name is Dwayne! This is certainly a nod to the actor Dwayne Johnsonknown as the rockand that makes sense seeing that the Kronians are made of rocks.

In particular, it was one of the funniest jokes on the tape, and the whole room I was in began to laugh with the sarcastic and characteristic humor of Taika Waititi. Without a doubt, the humor of the director is another level.

