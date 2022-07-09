The great return of Johnny Depp to the cinema could be from the hand of an eighties classic

The last time Johnny Depp was on the big screen was in 2020, starring in the movie The Minamata Photographer, playing W. Eugene Smith, tasked with documenting the poisoning of a population in Japan. However, this role failed to capture the attention of the audience.

Two years later, and now with a new image of the actor after he won the defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, the actor could return in glory and majesty to the big screen, and he would do it hand in hand with one of your friends.

A few days ago the rumor began to circulate that the actor could be part of the long-awaited sequel to beetlejuice, a 1988 classic and directed by one of Depp’s greatest friends, director Tim Burton. This possible sequel began to be discussed a couple of years ago. In 2014, Michael Keaton, the star of the film, confessed that he had conversations with the creator about the possibility of returning.

“I’ve had several emails with Tim, and I’ve talked to the writer a couple of times, but it’s really all sketches.” Who has also referred to this sequel is the actress Winona Ryder, another of the protagonists of the film. “It’s not a remake. It happens 27 years later. And I have to say it: I love Lidia. She was part of my life and I am really interested in knowing what she has done 27 years later, ”she communicated to the medium. TheDailyBeastaccording to Infobae.

With these plans for a sequel to beetlejuiceRumors about Depp’s involvement began to surface after the film and television medium, Giant Freakin Robot, reported that the actor could be part of the ranks of this second part. Situation that is complemented by the fact of the friendship that he maintains with Burton.

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, only the speculation of this participation has mobilized the actor’s fans on social networks, who hope that Depp will return to the big screen in the hands of a genre that is known to him.