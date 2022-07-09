Piquè, the farewell to Shakira is definitive: the gesture leaves no doubt. The Barcelona defender and the Colombian rock star are no longer together

It was one of the most famous couples of the international showbiz. The love story between Shakirathe most famous Colombian rock star in the world e Gerard Piqueone of the strongest defender in the international arena and backbone of the Barcelona and of the Spanish national team, has long stood out on the front pages of gossip magazines and pink magazines.

They met during the making of the official video of the World Cup of the 2010 played in South Africa, the edition won by Spain and of which Shakira performed the official hymn. Since then, for over ten years the Colombian singer and Pique they were able to be inserted and, at least apparently, very much in love.

But in recent weeks, at the end of a long and obviously unsolvable crisis, the couple has come to an end. Apparently the main person responsible for a love that has now disappeared is Piquè, of whom Shakira herself has discovered numerous and repeated betrayals.

In recent days, at the end of a period marked by uncontrolled but never denied rumors, Shakira and Pique officially confirmed the end of their relationship.

Pique-Shakira, it’s over: the defender’s gesture is clear

But there’s more, it seems. According to the newspaper El Periódico de Catalunyain fact, a week or so ago Gerard Piquè would have gone with his two sons, Milan and Sasha, to the Balloon World Cup which took place at the Barcelona Fair.

A very popular event in the Catalan city where the defender attended, showing himself serene and smiling. Precisely in that circumstance, many would have noticed the presence at the side of Pique a beautiful blonde girl, much younger than him.

The many people present who were able to exchange a few words with Piquè had no doubts in identifying the girl as the new partner of the Barcelona player.

“They did not hide, they spoke to several people present“, Declared the many witnesses of the alleged new couple. Indeed, it seemed that the girl already knew Pique’s children: a clue that suggests a story that has been going on for a long time.