‘The final list’: Is there a second season planned for the Chris Pratt series?

Despite the controversies in which he has been involved for some time now, the truth is that Chris Pratt continues to triumph among the public. This month, moreover, twice, because we have him in theaters with his Guardians of the Galaxy in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, and in streaming with ‘The final list‘, his first series since ‘Parks and Recreation.’

Premiering on Amazon Prime Video on July 1, ‘The Final List’ has obtained very well received by the public (the critics have not treated it so well, it must be said) and after devouring its 8 episodes, as is logical, many wonder if there will be more.

The military thriller, produced by Pratt himself along with David DiGilio and Antoine Fuqua, who directs the pilot, is based on the novels by Jack Carr, which has five volumes to date. As for whether there are plans to continue adapting the saga with a second season, DiGilio, who also acts as showrunner and screenwriter, is clear: “Yes. Fingers crossed”.

“We are very lucky. Jack is writing at an incredible rate, he goes to a novel per year”DiGilio explains in an interview with the ComicBook.com website. “It’s going a little faster than we can do the series, so maybe it’s a long way off already. I’d tell him to take a break. But we’re very lucky and I would encourage those who loved the first season to read ‘True Believer’ [el segundo volumen de la saga]. It’s an amazing read and a good guide to season two.”

Chris Pratt thanks

‘The Final List’ follows James Reece (Pratt), a Navy SEAL who, after being ambushed on a high-stakes operation, loses his entire platoon and returns home with conflicting memories and doubts about his guilt, embarking on a a journey of revenge against the dark forces operating against him.

This week, Pratt auditioned on Instagram to thank viewers for making ‘The Final List’ the most watched series on Amazon. Interestingly, last year around the same (patriotic) dates, another military project starring Pratt, the movie ‘Tomorrow’s War’, got number 1 on the streamer. “It’s been two years in a row that the 4th of July weekend belongs to Amazon Prime Video”says the actor in his post. “I feel so grateful for my relationship with Jennifer Salke [directora de Amazon Studios] and everyone on Amazon. Thank you for letting us do the series we wanted to do. Thanks to everyone who helped us achieve it! If you haven’t seen ‘The Final List’ yet, check it out!”.