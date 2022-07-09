The disease that Jaden Smith suffered and that deteriorated his appearance



Jaden Smith suffered from health complications due to his veganism when he was a teenager



His lack of medical authorization and follow-up when he started affected his appearance and he was hospitalized several times.



The young man confessed in December 2021 that, eight years later, he still has contact with doctors to work for his digestive health

Jaden Smith has gone through dark stages during his adolescence when it comes to his health. Although her deterioration began eight years ago and today she is healthy, Will Smith’s son suffered many hospitalizations due to the health problems that veganism caused him due to lack of medical follow-up and without training in this regard.

Far from being a genetic disease or from birth, his illness was caused by himself. It all started when little Jaden wanted to become a vegan without any type of authorization or medical follow-up and drastically changed the way he ate. As a result of this, he quickly began to see himself on the outside as he had a deteriorated appearance, foreign to a 15-year-old. During that time, his parents began to worry about the health of his son since she was hospitalized numerous times and he had noticeably lost weight to the bone.

In one of the last hospitalizations, within the diagnosis it came to light that the young man it lacked essential vitamins for the functioning of the body such as Omega 3, Vitamin D and Vitamin B12. That is why the doctors urgently prescribed a new eating plan so that little Jaden could recover the amount of basic elements of the body that he lacked.

At that time, several local media approached the Smith couple who told in the first person the details of their son’s eating habits and how they began to cause him an illness: “Will and I had something like an intervention with Jaden because he is now vegan , but we found out he wasn’t getting enough protein. So he was slipping. He looked drained, tired and was not getting the nutrients he neededJada Pinkett explained.

The actions of his parents and telling the world his situation bothered Jaden a lot, who confessed that people approached him on the street offering help when his condition was publicly known, which caused him great annoyance. It took a while for the protagonist of ‘Karate Kid’ to realize that his parents really wanted the best for him and it was time to heal as he remembers that he only ate once or twice a day.