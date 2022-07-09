“The Concerts Are The Resurrection”

Twenty One Pilots in Lucca – Photo by Francesco Prandoni

Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun performed in Piazza Napoleone in Lucca for the only Italian date of their world tour: the story of the Twenty One Pilots concert at the Lucca Summer Festival

Three years after the success of the date at Milano Rocks with Billie Eilish, in front of over 20,000 people, i Twenty One Pilots they made their return to Italy for a single summer date in the corniche of piazza Napoleone in Lucca for the Lucca Summer Festival. The complete program on the official site.

The Tale of the Concert

At 21:10 the duo formed by the singer, keyboardist and bassist Tyler Joseph and the drummer Josh Dun they go up on the Lucca stage, with the usual black balaclavas, still illuminated by the last lights of the sun. “Heathens” opens the only Italian date of Twenty One Pilots who are later joined by bassist, guitarist and trumpet player.

Behind Tyler and Josh the videos start: up “Lane Boy” a huge green smoke almost to remind you of Breaking Bad and on “Chlorine” the face of a small Yoda (trademark of the American duo) alternates with black and white images. << A round of applause to the band >> and Tyler sits on the piano with his square white glasses for “Bennie and The Jets”famous cover by Elton John dating back to 1973.

The Bonfire on the Stage

Have you ever been to a bonfire during a concert? << Welcome to the Campfire! It is not a camp without a fire, there is us and you >> and the acoustic moment begins with fake fire, guitarele and cajon to create an intimate dimension, on the “beach” of Piazza Napoleone. FromElvis from “Cant ‘Help Falling In Love” passing through “Tear In My Heart”, “House of Gold”, “Home” up to the very Italian “In the Blue Painted Blue” played only by the trumpet and sung loudly by the audience.

Skeletons flail behind the Ohio duo during the theme of “Halo”is nothing more than a prelude to the beloved ones “Jumpsuit” And “Heavydirtysoul”. Journey into the Nautilus during “Saturday” and drums mounted on the audience for a Josh solo. << The concerts are the resurrection >> the two Americans scream from the stage as the first notes of “Level of Concern”one of the songs that kept us company the most during the quarantine: I walk around the crowd for Tyler until we reach the staircase behind the statue of Maria Luisa di Borbone in the center of the square during “Car Radio”.

Closing is a crescendo of emotions. Spiders peep into the visuals of “Shy Away”, “Car Radio” is the top view of the frontman up to wear the red cap for “Stressed Out”: << Thanks to the crew every day and to my good friend Josh >>. The green tree of “Trees”symbol of life that is reborn, closes an hour and a half concert with surprise confetti: << We are Twenty One Pilots, see you next time >>.

The ladder of the Twenty One Pilots in Lucca

Heathens Morph / Holding on to You The Outside Lane Boy Chlorine Mulberry Street Bennie and the Jets Can’t Help Falling in Love Formidable / Doubt / Tear in My Heart I Can See Clearly Now / My Girl / Home House of Gold / We Don’t Believe What’s on TV In the blue, painted blue Halo Theme Jumpsuit Heavydirtysoul Saturday Level of Concern He laughs Shy Away Car Radio Stressed Out Trees