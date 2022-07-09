The closing credits scenes of “Thor: Love and Thunder”, explained

ATTENTION: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS

Like all Marvel movies (and more), too Thor: Love and Thunder has scenes between the credits. In this case there are two, one probably designed to open up new future scenarios and the second to act as a footnote to an open and closed plot during the film. But both have special guests. But let’s go in order.

In the first of the two scenes – placed in the middle of the credits – we find Zeus (played by Russell Crowe), who therefore did not die pierced by his own bolt thrown by Thor, as he had been led to believe during the film. While the girls of his court – in the credits indicated as “Zeusette” – medicate his wound, Zeus talks to someone, telling him that Thor will have to pay for his actions.

At the very end of the scene we discover that the person he is addressing is his son Hercules, who in the Marvel comics made his debut in a Thor story, on Journey into Mystery Annual 1 of October 1965, written by Stan Lee and drawn by Jack Kirby. As a rival of the god of thunder, Hercules soon became his ally, joining the Avengers as early as 1967 (on Avengers 45) and militating over the years in various incarnations of the super group.

Marvel’s Hercules is based on the eponymous character from Greek mythology, also known as Heracles. Just as Thor comes from northern myths and legends, Hercules belongs to the pantheon of gods of Olympus, alongside Zeus, Hades, Ares, Athena and all the others (also appearing sporadically in Marvel comics). Here we have talked about it in more detail.

Whereas, right after the ending of Thor: Love and Thunder and the appearance of the character, a disclaimer announced that the god of thunder will soon return to the cinema, it cannot be excluded that his clash with Hercules may take place in a future fifth film dedicated to him.

In the second scene, found at the end of all the credits of Thor: Love and Thunder, instead, we see the arrival of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in Valhalla, the warrior paradise of Norse mythology. Here she is greeted by Heimdall, the guardian of Asgard who was killed by Thanos in Avenger: Infinity War. The character is played here once again (perhaps for the last?) By Idris Elba, who had already given him the face in all three previous films dedicated to Thor.

Released starting July 6, Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth film in the thunder god movie saga after Thor, Thor: The Dark World And Thor: Ragnarok. Directed and co-written by Taika Waititi, it also features Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr the butcher of the gods), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon) and Russell Crowe (Zeus).

