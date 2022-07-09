the biggest rock concert in history. (Chapter 2: Philadelphia)

let yourself go MUSIC CLUB ag

07/09/2022

07/09/2022

We immerse ourselves with Javi Garai in the American Live Aid concert. Also for him, Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson and Lionil Richie composed the classic “We are the world”. We remember the concert and comment on some anecdotes.

The Philadelphia concert was held at JFK Stadium and was attended by more than 100,000 people. Actor Jack Nicholson acted as presenter of the concert. From there, this concert starts in which everyone who was important at that time will be. Among them, Black Sabbath. Joan Baez said that “this is your Woodstock”. Were there artists who were at both concerts?

Many artists participated, such as Judas Priest, Bryam Adams, Carlos Santana or Madonna, who at that time was already at the height of her career, at the gates of that Blonde Ambition Tour that changed everything.

Neil Young also joined this event, followed by Phil Collins fresh from London after participating in the British concert.

But without a doubt Led Zeppelin’s performance was by far the most disappointing. And among the most notable absences, that of Michael Jackson.