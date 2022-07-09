The best movies of Tom Hanks, one of the most respected actors in Hollywood

Born 66 years ago in the Californian city of Concord, Tom Hanks is one of most respected actors of American cinema thanks to his talent for acting as well as his intuition to choose roles. Rarely does a film in which he stars shipwreck: there may be very good and acceptable ones, but almost none fall into the category of bad, something that not all the actors in Hollywood they get.

In addition, without being seen as a simple “commercial actor”, Thomas Jeffrey Hanks, as his full name, is one of those who reap one success after another and its varied characters manage to remain in the collective memory. Because there are huge actors who are remembered for great leading men but in similar genres; Hanks, on the other hand, is hardly pigeonholed into a particular type of role.

That is why it is worth remembering some of the best films of this winner of two Oscars who knew how to be a shipwreck, a charming character with mental retardation, a terminal patient, a spy, an astronaut, a tourist in New York, a romantic in love, a kidnapped captain, a journalist and even the voice of the commissioner most loved by children.

Best Tom Hanks Movies: “Philadelphia” (1993)

A young man finds out that he is AIDS patient and that is the reason why he is fired from his job, a prestigious law firm for which he works and where he is highly regarded until they warn of his illness.

Tom Hanks shone in “Philadelphia” (Photo: File).

Hanks plays a very difficult character, who shows the struggle of a man to show that he is being discriminated against because of his illness and his sexuality, while showing the progressive deterioration in which he falls as a result of HIV. He won the Oscar for best actor.

Best Tom Hanks Movies: “Forrest Gump” (1994)

For this film he won again the Oscar as best actor, being the only one in history to achieve that achievement twice in a row. His character is named after the film: Forrest Gump and it is one of the best performances of his career.

It’s about a young person suffering from a mild mental disability and that, while waiting for a bus, he tells the captivating story of his life, which goes in the direction of various historical events in the United States in the 60s, 70s and 80s.

A) Yes, Gump was a veteran of Vietnamtable tennis champion, American football figure, the man who ran the most miles in history, millionaire shrimp fisherman, but above all things an eternal lover of his childhood best friend, Jenny, who always protected him of the children who bullied him.

One of the most remembered scenes of Forrest Gump, who becomes the man who runs the most kilometers in the world. One of Tom Hanks best works.

In fact, the innocent and endearing Forrest waits for a bus to take him to Jenny’s house, who sent for him. But after several people went by one after another at the stop, hearing her stories, a woman tells her that she does not need to take any bus: the place where she is going is a few meters away.

Best Tom Hanks Movies: “Cast Away” (2000)

Another formidable performance, which was nominated for an Oscar but could not win it. Hanks is a systems analyst for a courier company and while on a private company plane trip, he falls into a deserted island. The character (Chuck Noland) survives, although his surroundings after a time of searching, he is considered dead.

Tom Hanks in Cast Away. (Photo: EFE)

On the island, the man tries not to give in to loneliness or his idea of ​​returning home. 80% of the film stars Tom Hanks, accompanied by water, sand and another character almost as famous as him: a volleyball that was his company and to which he painted eyes, nose and mouth, and baptized it “Wilson”, which was the sports brand of that ball.

Best Tom Hanks Movies: “Apollo 13″ (1995)

Tom Hanks puts the body of a character based on real events, about the failed Apollo XIII mission to the Moon. The actor plays Jim Lovell, who was the commander of that 1970 mission that left eight months after Neil Armstrong’s moon landing on July 20, 1969.

Tom Hanks less than two months ago at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, where the film “Elvis” about the life of Elvis Prsley was presented. The actor plays Colonel Parker, the singer’s historical manager. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe By: REUTERS

The story, taken from the book published by Lovell, tells of an explosion suffered by the ship in which they travel, a situation that forces the three crew members to take refuge in the Aquarius module with one detail: it is built for only two people and hardly counts. with 48 hours of oxygen. From this film, the famous Hollywood phrase arose: “Houston, we have a problem”.

Best Tom Hanks Movies: “Bridge of Spies” (2015)

Based on real events that occurred in the times of the cold WarTom Hanks is a lawyer (James Donovan) who must defend the Russian spy Rudolf Abelwho had been arrested in the United States in 1957.

It does not manage to save him from the sentence, but from the death sentence, arguing before the Supreme Court of Justice of the United States that the Russian spy could be a possible bargaining chip. And that situation occurs three years later, when an American plane that was spying on Soviet soil was shot down and its pilot, Francis Gary Powers, arrested.

Hanks’ character has the uncomfortable and difficult task of negotiating with the Russians for a prisoner exchange.

In the four films of the Toy Story saga, Tom Hanks provides the voice of Commissioner Woody in English. (Image: Pixar – Toy Story 1995).

Best Tom Hanks Movies: “Toy Story” (1995)

The fantasy of every child, that their toys come to life, is fulfilled in this animated Pixar story in which one of the two main protagonists is the commissioner Woodywhose voice in English (in each of the four parts of the saga: 1995, 1999, 2010 and 2019) is by Tom Hanks.