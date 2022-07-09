The adorable Minions come to Minecraft to celebrate the premiere of their new movie

New content arrives in the form of DLC on the occasion of Minions: The origin of Gru.

Due to the recent release of the latest film from Minions: The Origin of GruMinecraft has announced that it arrives a free content update for those owners of The Minions DLC that came out last year. This update takes available from July 1.

The DLC has a price in its marketplace of 1350 Minecoins. According to the official website, in this content update we embody Gru, whose mission is to become the greatest villain, but to do so you have to face the 6 Wild Ones in adventure mode. These are a team of other villains who want to prevent you from accomplishing your goal.

In the Showdown of the Zodiac, you will have the possibility to face Jean Clawed, Nunchuk, Svengeance, Stronghold and Belle Bottom in their different phases. Also, you can get a sweatshirt of the minions in the Minecraft wardrobe totally free for everyone, whether or not you bought the original DLC.

The best selling game in history continues to receive content in the form of DLC’s, content updates and new versions that allow you to enrich your gaming experience. The last big update is 1.19called The Wild, which arrived on June 7 with interesting news such as new biomes, creatures, blocks, etc.

