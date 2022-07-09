The 60 years of a seducer. Tom Cruise: we review the great loves of the Hollywood actor

In front of the camera, he is still able to hang from a helicopter, jump from a train, zigzag on a motorcycle in heart-stopping chases or fight on the wing of a plane, and he always stays with the girl in the film. However, at the age of 60, his personal life seems much calmer than the fictional one. Tom Cruise He just turned six decades old on July 3, and he, who was once one of Hollywood’s most coveted seducers, now seems to be alone.

1983. Rebecca de Mornay. He worked with her on the movie Risky Business. Getty Images

1987-1990. Mimi Rogers, his first wife.

The last couple of his that transpired was with Hayley Atwell (40), his cast partner in the Mission Impossible saga. Although they never confirmed the romance, according to the English newspaper The Sun they would have been together since 2020 and they separated last June, after some crises. Although the protagonist of the current blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, who always falls in love with actresses, was married three times, his romances – short or long – have been more numerous and include, among the best known, Rebecca de Mornay , the Spanish Penélope Cruz and, surprise!, Cher.

1990-2001. Nicole Kidman, whom he married for the second time. He met her on the set of Days of Thunder.

2001-2005. Penelope Cruz. The Spanish fell in love with Vanilla Sky. Getty Images

The first time Tom walked down the aisle was with Mimi Rogers. The second, with Nicole Kidman, with whom he adopted two children, Isabella Jane (30) and Anthony Connor (27). The third, with Katie Holmes, mother of the already adolescent Suri (16), whose marriage ended in a divorce trial for “irreconcilable differences” related to Cruise’s adherence to Scientology.

2006-2012. Katie Holmes, whom he proposed to at the Eiffel Tower, was her third wife and with her he had Suri. They divorced badly, and Katie moved to New York with her daughter, now a teenager.

2022-2022. Hayley Atwell. She had an up-and-down relationship with Tom and they split for good last June. Getty Images