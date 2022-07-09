The 6 Tom Hanks Movies You Should Never Travel With Him For

The tom hanks movies they are an excellent entertainment vehicle. Only, sometimes, that vehicle is not a way of speaking, but a means of transportation that brings the characters played by him upside down.

It does not matter if the trip is by plane, train, ship or spaceship: we recommend that you think twice before getting on a means of transport with Tom Hanks. Of course, in fiction, because the one you don’t have to get on a plane with in real life is with Harrison Ford, who has already had several scares as a pilot. Here are a few examples of Tom Hanks movies with bumpy rides:

‘Apollo 13’

“Houston, we have a problem”, one of the most popular phrases in modern cinema – although the phrase was not exactly like that in the actual episode that recreates the film – could be the motto of the complicated relationship of the characters played by Tom Hanks. with the means of transport. Apollo 13 it won two Oscars (best sound and best editing) out of a total of nine nominations, including best picture.





‘Castaway’

In Castawaya plane crash left Tom Hanks on a desert island with Wilson’s only company, the ball he was talking to. Castaway It was the fifth, and until now the last, nomination for Tom Hanks for an Oscar, which he has won twice in the category of best actor (both consecutively): for Philadelphia and by Forrest Gump.





‘The terminal’

Viktor Navorski, his character in The terminal, showed us that Tom Hanks can have problems with transportation in the theater even without getting on any device. Good old Viktor was stuck for diplomatic reasons in the terminal at JFK airport in New York and could not enter the United States or return to Krakozhia, his fictitious country of origin. If what doesn’t happen to Tom Hanks…





‘Polar Express’

The curious relationship of Tom Hanks’ characters with means of transport goes further and is even expressed in the form of animated characters, as in Polar Expresswhere the driver of the train that went to the North Pole had the same features and the same voice as Tom Hanks.





‘Captain Phillips’

Tom Hanks is also not free from danger by sea. In Captain Phillips he was boarded by Somali pirates on the ship he captained in the tense film directed by director Paul Greengrass. And in Greyhound: enemies under the seathe convoy of ships that Tom Hanks leads as Captain Krause, is pursued by German submarines during World War II.





‘Sully’

sully is Clint Eastwood’s film inspired by a real event such as the forced landing on the Hudson River made by the pilot Chesley ‘Sully’ Sullenberger in 2009. Of course, Tom Hanks is the actor in charge of giving life (and saving many) to the pilot.





After all these experiences in fiction, the only place we would safely climb with Tom Hanks would be the giant piano in the toy store in Big.





Although here… “New York – instead of Houston – we have a problem”: the FAO Schwartz toy store where the famous scene was filmed closed in 2015.