The 15 Best Chris Hemsworth Movies, Ranked

Chris Hemsworth has played Thor on up to a dozen occasions, the last one so far in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, but the actor’s career (the best of the Hemsworth brothers) is much more than that. Chris has become a true star of the best action movies of the 21st century, and although his future in the MCU is uncertain (Will Chris Hemsworth continue in Marvel after ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’?), his agreement to produce movies Netflix assures us Hemsworth for a while.

Christopher Hemsworth was born on August 11, 1983 in Melbourne, Australia, being the second of three brothers. His older brother Luke (‘Westworld’) got him the acting bug and Chris quickly began landing bigger and bigger roles on Australian television. His biggest success was the series ‘Home and Away’, one of the longest running series in Australian television history. Chris Hemsworth shot 189 episodes before leaving the series in 2007, and then had a rest period until debut on the big screen in the 2009 reboot of ‘Star Trek’playing George Kirk.

It was at that time when the actor moved to Los Angeles, and two years later… The pitch. Marvel Studios announced in 2011 that Chris was chosen to play Thor. in his cinematic universe, and his career changed forever. His life too, but he had already taken a major turn the year before. when he married the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, with whom he has three children.

Currently, Hemsworth is one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, and one of the 10 most profitable after having raised more than 11 billion dollars between all the highest-grossing films in history that he has starred in. And much of the blame, of course, is his role as Thor in the MCU.

A character who, it must be said, has suffered an arc throughout all the films of the saga thanks to the pressure of the actor because it was a funnier role, away from the dark world of the first two installments. Thor went from being a character taken from Shakespeare, serious and even boring, to becoming one of the strangest superheroes with the best sense of humor in the Marvel saga, supported by the colorful and outgoing vision of director Taika Waititithe character’s best ally ever since.

outside of Marvel, Chris Hemsworth is already preparing ‘Furiosa’, the prequel to ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ in which he will star alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, and has in mind to embody the wrestling fighter Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic. He also appears in a commented cameo in the new action movie starring his partner Elsa Pataky, ‘Interceptor’while paving the way for the premiere of ‘Tyler Rake 2’, the sequel to one of Netflix’s best action movies.