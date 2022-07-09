The 15 Best Chris Hemsworth Movies, Ranked
Chris Hemsworth has played Thor on up to a dozen occasions, the last one so far in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, but the actor’s career (the best of the Hemsworth brothers) is much more than that. Chris has become a true star of the best action movies of the 21st century, and although his future in the MCU is uncertain (Will Chris Hemsworth continue in Marvel after ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’?), his agreement to produce movies Netflix assures us Hemsworth for a while.
Christopher Hemsworth was born on August 11, 1983 in Melbourne, Australia, being the second of three brothers. His older brother Luke (‘Westworld’) got him the acting bug and Chris quickly began landing bigger and bigger roles on Australian television. His biggest success was the series ‘Home and Away’, one of the longest running series in Australian television history. Chris Hemsworth shot 189 episodes before leaving the series in 2007, and then had a rest period until debut on the big screen in the 2009 reboot of ‘Star Trek’playing George Kirk.
It was at that time when the actor moved to Los Angeles, and two years later… The pitch. Marvel Studios announced in 2011 that Chris was chosen to play Thor. in his cinematic universe, and his career changed forever. His life too, but he had already taken a major turn the year before. when he married the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, with whom he has three children.
Currently, Hemsworth is one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, and one of the 10 most profitable after having raised more than 11 billion dollars between all the highest-grossing films in history that he has starred in. And much of the blame, of course, is his role as Thor in the MCU.
A character who, it must be said, has suffered an arc throughout all the films of the saga thanks to the pressure of the actor because it was a funnier role, away from the dark world of the first two installments. Thor went from being a character taken from Shakespeare, serious and even boring, to becoming one of the strangest superheroes with the best sense of humor in the Marvel saga, supported by the colorful and outgoing vision of director Taika Waititithe character’s best ally ever since.
outside of Marvel, Chris Hemsworth is already preparing ‘Furiosa’, the prequel to ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ in which he will star alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, and has in mind to embody the wrestling fighter Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic. He also appears in a commented cameo in the new action movie starring his partner Elsa Pataky, ‘Interceptor’while paving the way for the premiere of ‘Tyler Rake 2’, the sequel to one of Netflix’s best action movies.
Advertising – Continue reading below
Joseph Kosinski has burst the box office this year with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and has garnered countless positive reviews… But with ‘Spiderhead’ he hasn’t been so lucky. Even so, the good work of Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller lift this science fiction prison thriller that has ended up being among the best Netflix movies in 2022.
14
Men in Black: International (2019)
13
Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)
Chris Hemsworth is the huntsman who spares Snow White’s (Kristen Stewart) life, after her evil queen (Charlize Theron) orders her death for competing with her in beauty. A situation that would probably not pass Disney’s current censorship (and rightfully so). And he not only saves her from her, but teaches her how to defend herself from her with body contact classes. If he is a piece of bread.
12
In the heart of the sea (2015)
Mariner Owen Chase inspired Herman Melville in 1820 when he faced a great white whale. Chris Hemsworth and director Ron Howard brought this epic adventure to life nearly 200 years later, making it one of the greatest adventure movies of all time.
Being ‘Tyler Rake’ produced by the Russo brothers, the directors of ‘Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’, we could say that Chris Hemsworth had something of a plug. But if you’ve seen the movie, you’d probably agree that very few actors could have deployed as many resources as the Australian. Especially in that mythical (and a bit tricky) sequence shot, which was hardly among the best sequence shots in the history of cinema.
Let’s see, it must be recognized that playing a Nordic God of space, dressed as a monstrosity and coming from a society similar to the Middle Ages, was not a great plan. And yet, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is poised to become the hero with the most solo movies in the MCU, surpassing Iron-Man, Captain America, and Spider-Man.
9
Bad Times at the El Royale (2018)
Drew Goddard has Chris as one of his recurring actors, as we will see later in another entry on the list, and this time he brings him together with a star cast (Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm) in a mix by Agatha Christie, the Coen brothers and Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Pulp Fiction’.
It was a small role, the first on the big screen for the actor, but it left enough of a mark for his career to take off. JJ Abrams’ “Star Trek” reboot is, in its own right, among the best sci-fi movies in space, and it was the start of a new saga that rivaled the new “Star Wars” trilogy in quality.
Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi gave the Marvel character a 180 degree turn, going from darkness to color and from ignorant military seriousness to innocent, absurd and upbeat humor. And also in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Jeff Goldblum comes out. You can not ask for more.
The first major Marvel event featured Loki, Thor’s brother, as the main villain, so Chris Hemsworth’s role was very important in the film. If there was any doubt with Thor, ‘The Avengers’ dispelled them at a stroke. Where do you think IMDb users rank it among the best movies in the Marvel Universe?
5
The Cabin in the Woods (2011)
Drew Goddard turned every (ALL) horror movie cliché upside down in this insane movie that makes you more jaw-dropping as it progresses, until it reaches an unbeatable ending. Chris Hemsworth played a secondary role, but intense… It is to be seen.
4
Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)
Our review of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is clear: “Ride the brifost with a good adventurous wind and with Tanngnjóstr and Tanngrisnir, it opens the door to the divine years of Roy Thomas, John Buscema and even Walt Simonson but, above all, it closes the When Thor found Jane with as much or more affection than Rob Reiner himself would have displayed.”
The chronicle of an end of era: that of Formula 1 understood as a great hedonistic show and overflown by tragedy, centered on the rivalry between the Englishman James Hunt and the Austrian Niki Lauda. Ron Howard trusted Hemsworth again, and he once again more than fulfilled one of the best biopics in history.
two
Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
Thor relived a “mini arc” between this movie, in which he gets a new “hammer” and evolves his powers to the maximum, and the next one where he ends up letting himself go consumed by guilt.
The best phrases of Marvel
1
Avengers: Endgame (2019)
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertising – Continue reading below