The 10 best Kevin Bacon films according to IMDb

This Friday, July 8, actor Kevin Bacon turns 64. The American performer has an outstanding career, beginning his career in the world of cinema in 1978 with the American comedy classic Animal House.

The actor has an Emmy nomination, three Golden Globe nominations and five SAG nominations, being highlighted for his roles both on the big screen and in series.

On the day of his birthday, we leave you the 10 best Kevin Bacon movies according to IMDb.

The website is the largest database on the internet that receives votes and evaluations from fans every day, which rate the different productions that exist.

The 10 Best Kevin Bacon Movies According to IMDb

10.- Animal House (7.4)

In 1962, at college, Dean Vernon Wormer is determined to expel all members of the Delta Tau Chi fraternity. But those troublemakers have other plans. With John Bellushi.

9.- Crazy and stupid love (7.4)

The life of a middle-aged husband changes radically when his wife asks for a divorce. He seeks to rediscover his manhood with the help of a new friend, Jacob, by learning how to flirt in bars. With Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Kevin Bacon and Marisa Tomei. Available on HBO Max

8.- The children of the street (7.5)

After a prank goes disastrously wrong, a group of boys are sent to a detention center where they are mistreated. Thirteen years later, an unexpected encounter with a former guard gives them the opportunity to take revenge. With Robert DeNiro, Brad Pitt and Kevin Bacon. On Netflix.

7.- Plans, Trains & Automobiles (7.6)

A Chicago publicist must struggle to travel home from New York for Thanksgiving, with only a lovable chump selling shower curtain rings for company. With Steve Martin and John Candy.

6. Frost/Nixon (7.7)

A dramatization of the television interviews between British presenter David Frost and former President Richard Nixon following the Watergate scandal. With Frank Langella, Michael Sheen, Kevin Bacon, Rebecca Hall and Sam Rockwell.

5.- X-Men: first generation (7.7)

In the 1960s, superpowered humans Charles Xavier and Erik Lensherr work together to find others like themselves, but Erik’s vengeful search for an ambitious mutant who ruined his life causes a schism that divides them. With Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence and Kevin Bacon. on Disney+

4.- Apollo 13 (7.7)

NASA must devise a strategy to return Apollo 13 to Earth safely after the ship sustains massive internal damage, endangering the lives of all three astronauts on board. With Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton, Kevin Bacon and Ed Harris.

3.- Question of honor (7.7)

Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee, a military attorney, defends Marines accused of murder. They maintain that they acted under orders. With Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore and Kevin Bacon.

2.- Mystic River (7.9)

The lives of three men who were childhood friends are shattered when one of them suffers a family tragedy. With Sean Penn, Tim Robbins and Kevin Bacon. Found on HBO Max

1.- JFK (8.0)

New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison discovers that there is much more to the Kennedy assassination than the official story. With Kevin Costner, Tommy Lee Jones, Gary Oldman, Joe Pesci and Kevin Bacon. On Star+ and HBO Max.