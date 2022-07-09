The 10 Best Christian Bale Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Christian Charles Philip Balemostly known as Christian bale. He was born in Haverfordwest (Wales, United Kingdom) on January 30, 1974. He is an English actor who has been awarded 2 Golden Globes, 2 SAG awards and an Oscar for best supporting actor throughout his career. for his role in the feature film The Fighter.

We compiled their top 10 ranked from worst to best according to IMDb and where to watch them online.

American Psycho

Platform: RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Year 2000

Duration: 1 hour and 41 minutes

Director: Mary Harron

IMDb Score: 7.6

Starring Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, Josh Lucas, Samantha Mathis, Matt Ross, Bill Sage, Chloë Sevigny, Cara Seymour, Justin Theroux, Guinevere Turner Y Reese witherspoon. It started with a budget of 7 million dollars and grossed more than $34 million. It is a horror and black humor film directed by Mary Harron and based on the novel by Brett Easton Ellis. Did you know that initially Lionsgate acquired worldwide distribution of the film 3 years after its release and temporarily replaced Mary Harron and the protagonist Christian bale? Instead, they proposed Oliver Stone as director and Leonardo Dicaprio playing the protagonist patrick batman.

The 3:10 train

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Filmin, Movistar+, FlixOlé and PlutoTV

Year 2007

Duration: 2 hours and 2 minutes

Director: James Mangold

IMDb Score: 7.7

Starring Russell Crowe, Christian Bale Y Ben Foster. More of $71 million grossed at the box office worldwide from a budget of $55 million. The feature film is based on the short story by Elmore Leonard published in Tell Me Western Magazine (1953). The feature film was shot between New Mexico (USA) Y Spain. In the recognition and awards section, we highlight their 2 nominations in the Oscar awards a best soundtrack Y better sound and the candidacy for best deal in the Actors Guild.

The Machinist

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Filmin, RakutenTV and FlixOlé

Year: 2004

Duration: 1 hour and 41 minutes

Director: Brad Anderson

IMDb Score: 7.7

Starring Christian Bale, Jennifer Jason Leigh, John Sharian, Aitana Sanchez-Gijon Y Michael Ironside. It started with a budget of 5 million dollars and managed to collect at the box office more than 8 million dollars. The film is of the psychological suspense genre that tells the story of Trevor Reznick (Interpreted by Christian bale), a mechanic who works as an operator in a factory. As curiosities of the shoot, did you know that despite being located on the west coast of USAthe film was shot in Spain and more specifically near San Adrian de Besos and the city of The Prat of Llobregat?

The Sun’s empire

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 1987

Duration: 2 hours and 33 minutes

Director: Steven Spielberg

IMDb Score: 7.7

Starring Christian Bale, John Malkovich, Joe Pantoliano, Miranda Richardson, Nigel Havers, Leslie Phillips, Masatō Ibu, Emily Richard, Rupert Frazer Y ben stiller. It is a war film war film based on the novel by J. G. Ballard which he published in 1984. He started with a budget of $35 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $66 million. The film tells the story of Jamie “Jim” Grahama British boy who during the Second World War goes from living in a wealthy family in Shanghai (China) to become a prisoner of war in a Japanese prison camp.

the big bet

Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2015

Duration: 2 hours and 11 minutes

Director: Adam McKay

IMDb Score: 7.8

Starring Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling Y Brad Pitt. It started with a budget of $28 million and grossed more than $132 million. The film is based on the book by michael lewis which deals with the financial crisis between 2007 and 2010 due to the accumulation of housing and the corresponding economic bubble caused. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the 5 nominations for the Oscar awards of which one of them won in the category of best adapted screenplay. Additionally, 4 nominations in the Golden Globes or the prize best new director for the filmmaker adam mccay in the Hollywood Film Awards. Christian bale was nominated for a Oscar awarda Golden Globe and in the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. He won the best actor award at the satellite awards.

Le Mans ’66

Platform: Disney+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2019

Duration: 2 hours and 33 minutes

Director: James Mangold

IMDb Score: 8.1

Originally titled as Ford v Ferrariit is a sports drama film starring Matt Damon Y Christian bale and that complete the cast Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone Y Ray McKinnon in supporting roles. Did you know that in the initial plans the actors were Tom Cruise Y Brad Pitt those chosen to star in the feature film? In the end, that plan failed and the duo of Matt Damon Y Christian bale. It started with a budget of $97 million and grossed more than $225 million. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the 4 nominations in the Oscar awards in which he won in 2 categories of best editing and best sound editing.

batmanbegins

Platform: HBO Max, Movistar+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year 2005

Duration: 2 hours and 20 minutes

Director: Christopher Nolan

IMDb Score: 8.2

First film of the trilogy Batman that the filmmaker Christopher Nolan He directed. This film marked the restart of the series after previous failed attempts to adapt it to the big screen with success. It started with a budget of $150 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $374 million. In general, of the trilogy of Batman It is the one that collected the least although it also had very good criticism and acceptance in general. In the awards and recognition section, he received 3 Saturn Awards for best fantasy film, best actor for Christian bale and best screenplay. Additionally, and no less important, we highlight her nomination in the Oscar for best cinematography and its other 3 award nominations BAFTA for best production design, best sound and best visual effects.

The Dark Knight Rises

Platform: HBO Max, Movistar+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year 2012

Duration: 2 hours and 44 minutes

Director: Christopher Nolan

IMDb Score: 8.4

Known in its original title as The Dark Knight Risesis the third and final installment in the trilogy of Batman directed by filmmaker Christopher Nolan. This last part part is sequel to Batman Begins (2005) Y The Dark Knight (2008). It was considered by specialized critics as one of the best films of 2012. It started with a millionaire budget of $230 million. And, like its predecessor to the series, it managed to gross more than $1 billion. In the section of prizes and recognitions, he received several and of different consideration. We highlight the nominations and awards in the MTV Movie Awards, Golden Trailer Awardshis nomination in the grammys for best soundtrack album, among many others.

The final trick (The prestige)

Platform: HBO Max, Movistar+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2006

Duration: 2 hours and 10 minutes

Director: Christopher Nolan

IMDb Score: 8.5

Starring Hugh Jackman Y Christian bale. Originally known as The PrestigeIt is based on the book of Christopher Priest. It started with a budget of $40 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $109 million. As an anecdote and curiosity… Did you know that the baby we see at the beginning is none other than the son of Christopher Nolan And his wife emma thomas? Emma is a producer on all the films of Nolan. So that, Oliver, would be the implicit protagonist of another of his father’s films. In the awards and recognition section, the film received 2 nominations for Oscar awards in the categories of best photography Y best art direction.

The dark knight

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year 2008

Duration: 2 hours and 32 minutes

Director: Christopher Nolan

IMDb Score: 9.0

Feature film based on the character Batman of DC Comics. The film is the second part of the trilogy of Batman and in turn is a sequel to Batman Begins (2005). It started with a budget of $185 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $1 billion. In the awards and recognitions section, we highlight the 8 nominations for the Oscar awards of those who won in 2 categories that went to best supporting actor (Health Ledger) and better sound editing.

