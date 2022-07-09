The 10 Amazon Prime Video series and movies you can’t miss this summer

Among the best series and movies on Amazon Prime Video for this summer is ‘The Marvelous Miss Maisel’, which has four seasons on the platform.

Leading actors and actresses such as George Clooney, Diane Kruger, Penlope Cruz, Ben Affleck or Jessica Chastain star in the best titles on the platform. That you are not a subscriber of the platform? Request the free trial month now and benefit from the Amazon Prime Day 2022 offers

children 28 books to improve self-esteem, understand emotions, learn new things, solve challenges…

28 books to improve self-esteem, understand emotions, learn new things, solve challenges… Beauty The best anti-spot and anti-wrinkle face cream is the one with sun protection

Summer is for going out, to enjoy the beach, the pool, nights out with friends… but it is also a great time to relax with the best series and movies as we have not been able to do it during the year due to lack of time. So keep this list handy for when lazy afternoons and summer storms hit. Or for when you’re on a plane, train, or in the car on your way to your next destination.

From fantasy worlds, espionage plots and new ways of looking at romantic relationships, here we bring you a selection of the ten movies and series that we do not recommend not to miss.

1 free month of Prime Video and access to all Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals

As good series lovers, at BAZAR we have made our own selection from the catalog of Amazon Prime Video and we have found captivating titles of all genres with leading actors and actresses such as George Clooney, Diane Kruger, Penlope Cruz, Ben Affleck either Jessica Chastain.

If you don’t have it don’t worry, because you can take advantage of the free month offer (if you are a student, the free period is 90 days) sign up for 30 days and see everything you want this summer. If you are not convinced, you can unsubscribe in a very easy way and without paying a penny. If you want to continue with the subscription for the rest of the year, the price is 3.99 euros per month. The good thing is that you will also have access to part of the Amazon Music catalog, you can enjoy fast and free shipping…

And you can benefit from the bargains of the Amazon Prime Day 2022, which is celebrated on July 12 and 13. The great festival of offers and discounts of the giant of the e-commerce come back this year with significant discounts in all categories: technology, fashion, beauty, sports, home… In fact, you already have many bargains available, as we have been telling you over the last few days.

‘THE BOYS’

The third season of this series has finally arrived, which dismantles the clichés about superheroes. Because we see his most human part: the good and, above all, the worst. Characters like Homelander or the Butcher They will be part of your new universe. It is addictive, because it has a fast-paced narrative and also because, although the protagonists are superheroes, the world it paints seems -unfortunately- quite real.

Subscribe for free to Amazon Prime Video here.

‘CHLOE’

Nothing is what it seems, not even with respect to the one who was your best friend, your soulmate, your better half. But this thriller makes us see that Chloe’s life was not as great as it seemed on the pictures. social networks. Her friend Becky infiltrates Chloe’s ‘life’ to try to connect the dots.

Subscribe for free to Amazon Prime Video here.

‘NO LIMITS’

A piece of series that addresses the time of the discoverers, brave or desperate men who crossed the ocean to renew their luck. Ferdinand Magellan Y Juan Sebastian Elcano are the protagonists of this excellent production that sheds light on one of the most incredible stories of an unrepeatable era full of the best and the worst of human nature.

Subscribe for free to Amazon Prime Video here.

‘THE WHEEL OF TIME’

One of them fantasy series ideal for summer. You slip away, unplug, and launch into this fantastic story about four young men destined for something very big. One of them is the embodiment of a prophecy. And from here knowing whether to defeat the Light or the Darkness is the continuation of this fast-paced story. The popular Rosamund Pike has a lot to say.

Subscribe for free to Amazon Prime Video here.

‘THE WONDERFUL MISS MAISEL’

One of those Prime Video franchise series. The fourth season of the adventures and misadventures of Midge Maisel is as always caustic, funny and thoughtful. The characters are becoming more complex and closer, and the portrait of 1960 America is brutal. This story has the virtue of turning us into something more than spectators, we are one more of this crazy family.

Subscribe for free to Amazon Prime Video here.

‘A DATE WITH THE PAST’

Fine film that has actors like Thandiwe Newton, Chris Pine Y Laurence Fishburne that lend credibility to a spy story with a notable human component. It is the story of a second chance, of knowing how to put criticism aside and being able to add in a moment of ambiguity and uncertainty.

Subscribe for free to Amazon Prime Video here.

‘Agents 355’

Phenomenal female cast (Jessica Chastain, Penlope Cruz, Diana Kruger) for an espionage story. It is a script in which, beyond the clichés of the genre, some feminine apriorisms are tackled with a certain ambition.

Subscribe for free to Amazon Prime Video here.

‘I WANT YOU BACK’

The concept of romantic comedy seems to be a bit outdated, but sometimes tapes like this appear in which the approach is already worth it. It is the story of two people for whom it seems that fate does not allow them to be happy. They get together to get their old partners back, but everything turns out differently than they had planned.

Subscribe for free to Amazon Prime Video here.

‘THE TENDER BAR’

directs her George Clooney, the stars Ben Affleck and it is a double portrait. On one side. in a costumbrista way he draws the life of a simple man who, from his bar, has very clear codes for living a decent life, albeit a hard one. And on the other hand, the composition of a young man who aspires to be a writer. Everyone has their dreams, maybe it’s just about knowing how to dream as much as possible.

Subscribe for free to Amazon Prime Video here.

‘SIDE EFFECTS OF LOVE’

Don’t let the title fool you, this is a romantic tapeBut it’s not about raising your blood sugar. It may go a bit unnoticed, but it is a very interesting film due to its approach to romantic relationships based on self-respect, based on the desire to get to know each other. There are also noteworthy snippets of sensitivity about accepting loss and how to accept life as it comes.

Subscribe for free to Amazon Prime Video here.

*All products have been selected by BAZAR editors independently. Send your proposals to bazar@elmundo.es.

*As an Amazon Associate, Bazar earns revenue from qualifying purchases that meet the applicable requirements.