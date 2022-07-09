Tense relationship: the particular comment that Lewis Hamilton received from Max Verstappen

After last weekend’s race at Silverstone, where Lewis Hamilton he was local and the incident between him and Max Verstappen in the fight for the 2021 title was constantly remembered; The controversy flared up again. On this occasion, the world champion answered a survey and assigned an unpleasant role to the British runner.

Mad Max had no qualms about cataloging the Mercedes driver as the most conceited on the grid, through a series of questions he answered on the official Instagram of the Dutch Grand Prix. Furthermore, in this context, Lewis Hamilton He suffered widespread booing from the public present at the Red Bull Ring Circuit in Austria, where Verstappen’s structure is local.

Currently, while Verstappen is on his way to another title, Hamilton is finding no results.

The Dutchman received six sections as a slogan, among which were choosing “the greatest boast of Formula 1”, “the comedian of the category”, “who has the greatest taste for Dutch food”, “the best cyclist”, “the runner of the most surprising result” and “the most beautiful pilot”. In the first item, the current king of the category did not hesitate to choose the one born in England, whom he finally beat in the fight for the title.

Later, he named Daniel Ricciardo, his former teammate at Red Bull, as the funniest on the grid and also the one who likes Dutch food the most. In the slogan of who is the best bicycle driver, he kept the option of Valtteri Bottas. While the result that surprised him the most was for Alex Albon. Lastly, he chose himself as the cutest man on the grid.

In 2021 they starred in an epic definition

battle of statements

During the British Grand Prix, the last laps of the race were characterized by the fierce fight in which they battled Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Checo Pérez. The Mercedes driver and the Ferrari driver were about to clash, at the same corner where the Englishman took Max Verstappen off the track last year.

In this sense, both brokers gave their statements. On the one hand, the first to speak was the world runner-up, who insists that the Red Bull rider was to blame for the accident, despite having been sanctioned by the race management at the time. “Very sensible driver. Clearly very different to what we experienced last year. Two of us passed through there with no problems. What a battle ”, he expressed in reference to the Monegasque.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen did not hesitate to give his answer and was quite sarcastic: “I think it’s great that, when you are 37 years old, at some point you understand how to reach an apex. He’s learning, so that’s positive. It’s also good for the younger drivers to know that you can still learn at that age.”