Tense relationship: the particular comment that Lewis Hamilton received from Max Verstappen

After last weekend’s race at Silverstone, where Lewis Hamilton he was local and the incident between him and Max Verstappen in the fight for the 2021 title was constantly remembered; The controversy flared up again. On this occasion, the world champion answered a survey and assigned an unpleasant role to the British runner.

Mad Max had no qualms about cataloging the Mercedes driver as the most conceited on the grid, through a series of questions he answered on the official Instagram of the Dutch Grand Prix. Furthermore, in this context, Lewis Hamilton He suffered widespread booing from the public present at the Red Bull Ring Circuit in Austria, where Verstappen’s structure is local.

Currently, while Verstappen is on his way to another title, Hamilton is finding no results.

The Dutchman received six sections as a slogan, among which were choosing “the greatest boast of Formula 1”, “the comedian of the category”, “who has the greatest taste for Dutch food”, “the best cyclist”, “the runner of the most surprising result” and “the most beautiful pilot”. In the first item, the current king of the category did not hesitate to choose the one born in England, whom he finally beat in the fight for the title.

