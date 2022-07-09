Tarantino teaches his son to love cinema with an unexpected film

They had their first child, a boy named Leo, in February 2020, and now that the baby is over two years old, it’s time for him to start watching movies with his winning dad. Many moviegoers will wonder what movie she would show Quentin Tarantino Leo first, given the director’s wealth of cinematic knowledge, and his love of cinematic violence. Well, it turns out that the author of Reservoir Dogs has opted for Gru. My favourite villain 2.

“My son is quite young, so he has only seen one movie,” he said. Quentin Tarantino to Empire magazine. “I thought I was doing a cartoon of the Minions, and I realized that I had taken the drawing of Gru. My favourite villain 2.So I told myself I had to see Gru. My favourite villain 2“. Leo gets up and walks behind the couch, but he’s still watching TV. We watched him for 20 minutes, until it was time for him to go to the park, and then the next day we watched another 15 minutes. And so, over the course of a week, in small pieces. But the first complete film that Leo has seen has been Gru. My favourite villain 2.

Leo is also watching the popular animated series Peppa Pigthat Quentin Tarantino calls a “more absorbing experience” than watching Gru. My favourite villain 2. “Actually, I like Peppa Pig. I watch it a lot,” declares the filmmaker. “I’ll say it: Peppa Pig It’s the biggest British import of this decade.

Quentin Tarantino has been in both parent mode and author mode for the last two years. He released a novelization of his work Once upon a time in… Hollywood last summer, and is now preparing the release of his next book, a collection of film essays focused mainly on the cinema of the 1970s, entitled “Cinema Speculation”. It will be released on November 1. The filmmaker will also launch “The Video Archives Podcast” with his friend and co-writer of pulp fiction, Roger Avary, in which they discuss their favorite cult movies from their video. store days. He has clarified that his son Leo is not named after Leonardo DiCaprio, who has worked under him, but after his maternal grandfather.

Remember that you can read more stories from cinema and stay up to date with all film premieres in Decine21.com.