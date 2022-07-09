Taika Waititi asked Natalie Portman to be in his Star Wars movie

Director of Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi was so fascinated by the work of Natalie Portman that he even asked the actress to participate in the movie starwars where you are workingonly that the filmmaker forgot a small detail … That Portman was already in the franchise of the Star Wars.

The return of Natalie Portman to the MCU as Jane Foster and now also as Mighty Thor was what attracted the most attention and caused a furor among Marvel fans who are already gathering in theaters in Mexico and other parts of the world to enjoy. of the fourth and possibly last feature film of the God of Thunder.

And how is it not going to cause a stir if she is a top actress who has delighted us on multiple occasions with her amazing performances in films like black swan either V for Vendetta. For this reason, Taika Waititi, who already had the opportunity to work with her, would like to have her again in one of her projects, although it will not be in a short time since her next big installment is now with starwars and for obvious reasons, Portman would not fit as the actress was Padme Amidala in Lucasfilm’s prequel trilogy.

All this murmuring arose in a recent interview with the director by Rolling Stone magazine where he commented the following:

“I basically thought that a lot of fans miss Jane Foster and people want to see her again. It seemed like the perfect opportunity, because the character was great in Jason Aaron’s version of Thor.”Waititi said. “Kevin [Feige] I was like, ‘I’d love to try and figure out a way to bring Mighty Thor into this movie and bring Natalie back.. And according to the director of Thor 4It didn’t take long to convince Portman to jump on board even though he never read the comic in question. “It didn’t take me long to convince her. She had never heard of that comic run, so I left her some comics… Every time you ask, how do we pick so-and-so? We offered them millions of dollars and they said yes!”

It was then that Taika Waititi highlighted that he raised the idea that Natalie Portman would join the franchise of Star Wars: “Natalie said to me, what are you going to do next? And I said, ‘I’m trying to work on a Star Wars thing. Have you ever wanted to be in a Star Wars movie?’ She said, ‘I’ve been to Star Wars movies,’ I forgot about those.”.

As for the movie starwars of Taika Waititi, it is not yet known what exactly will be. Director of Thor: Love and Thunder continues to write it and has only clarified that he seeks to get away from the Skywalker Saga More than any of the other movies.

Did you already know that Taika Waititi is making a movie of starwars? Would you like Natalie Portman to return to the galactic franchise?

***