Sofía Vergara stars in a pose in a swimsuit very different from the usual

Ariadne Artiles, Hailey Bieber, Georgina Rodríguez, Esther Cañadas, Cristina Pedroche… Every day there are new photos of celebrities enjoying the good weather in a bikini and this group is joined by Sofía Vergara who, before becoming a successful actress in Hollywood, She posed as a model in the 90s and was an expert in swimwear.. In fact, the Colombian has shared some memories of those professional sessions of hers, such as the one in which she appeared in a red two-piece and to which Heidi Klum responded with “You’re the same 😍”. And the German is absolutely right because the star, about to turn 50, he is still very fit as we see in his latest photos in the pool where he also shows off his sense of humor.

-The proof that Sofía Vergara always had star material and is a natural blonde

Trying to keep her balance on top of a float, with a set of red swimsuit and white linen pants and showing that her comic vein is still intact, Sofía Vergara He moves away from the sensual poses in swimwear that he usually publishes on the networks and bets on humor for a special occasion: celebrate the 4th of July, Independence Day in the United States. The reaction from her fans has consisted of widespread laughter and they also seem delighted to have her favorite comedic actress back as well, albeit as a talent show jury member. America’s Got Talent He continues to waste his fun personality, in his next interpretive role he separates himself from the record that we knew him until now.

And it is that, Vergara has embarked on a project for which has transformed her appearance based on prosthetic makeup sessions and hairdressing to get in in the skin of drug trafficker Griselda Blanco in a new Netflix series. With her role, the one from Barranquilla moves away from a comic trajectory in which she highlights her character from modern-familyGloria Delgado, which has been revealed to have been written in the image and likeness of Sofía herself.

-Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum teach us what their healthy ‘snack’ is to snack on between meals

Although interspersed with photographs uploaded to inflatable floats, the Colombian also publishes the imposing physique that she has maintained since her years as a model and a natural talent when it comes to posing in front of the camera. As for her secrets to keeping fit, the star has repeatedly revealed that the key is in balance: try to follow a healthy diet from Monday to Friday and enjoy what you like most during the weekends. In addition, practice sports regularly, drink the recommended amount of water and reduce salt intake, a last habit that not only protects blood pressure, but also prevents fluid retention.

