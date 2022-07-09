Sofía Vergara has the most risky guest jumpsuit

Waistcoat suit: the alternative for the most risky guests

The summer season has become one of the favorites for brides to celebrate their big day. The hours of light and the good weather make summer the perfect season for both the bride and the guests to shine like never before. That is why we have put all our efforts into finding the most beautiful and original guest dresses of the moment. Although who says dresses, says monkey. An example of this is one of the latest looks chosen by Sofia Vergaraconverted for years into an icon of international style.

The curves of the actress of modern-family have become one of its greatest hallmarks and Sofía Vergara powers them whenever possible in the most sensual, sophisticated, elegant and daring way. As a jury of reality America’s Got TalentSofía has dazzled with a precious long jumpsuit with wide and flowing legs, in maroon color and with a neckline of the most risky.

Sofia Vergara in a jumpsuit with a strapless neckline. Instagram

On this occasion, Sofía has chosen to wear a design by designer Alex Perry whose neckline is ideal for women with large breasts, such as the Colombian interpreter. In fact, the strapless neckline and sweetheart neckline They have become the best allies of Vergara who has made it one of her favorites, whether in jumpsuits, tops or dresses.

Gregg DeGuireGetty Images

In the case of the actress’s garnet jumpsuit, it is best to wear it with very high heel sandals. The reason is that its wide, floor-length leg can visually shorten your figure if you opt for a flat shoe. When you don’t see the shoes, don’t worry and look for the comfort of sandals with a front platform or pumps with a square heel.

As for the hairstyle, although Sofía Verga is a fan of wearing these designs with a lot of volume and wavy hair, for a wedding it may be more appropriate wear an updo that exposes the cleavage and dress it up with an XL pendant or geometric earrings that hang down to the chin. Remember that the strapless neckline is ideal to give all the prominence to necklaces and other jewelry.

