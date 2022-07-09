Snell has already won and the Padres repeat over the Giants – AGP Deportes

San Diego, Calif.- Blake Snell snapped a winless streak that spanned the entirety of 2022.

Snell found his groove after Manny Machado’s early three-run homer and pitched six innings of one-run ball in a 6-3 win over the Giants on Friday night at Petco Park.

The former Tampa Bay strikeout 11, one shy of his season high set last time out and two shy of his career high, while improving to 1-5. It was also the Padres’ first win in the nine games he has started.

Snell broke into the win column wearing the City Connect uniforms presented by the Padres: white, pink, yellow and light cyan. The Padres plan to wear the alternate uniforms for all Friday home games for the rest of the season.

They would also like to see this version of Snell at least once a week for the rest of the season.

“When he gets the ball over the plate and uses all of his pitches, he’s as good as any lefty in the game,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said.

It was only the third time this year that Snell has pitched six innings. He allowed three hits (David Villar’s first MLB homer was his only run) and walked twice while throwing 108 pitches.

Machado was named the NL’s starting third baseman for the All-Star Game about two and a half hours before first pitch, and it took him only a few minutes to justify the vote.

Giants starter Sam Long got into trouble right away by giving up a leadoff single to Ha-Seong Kim and a double to second-hit Jake Cronenworth. Machado then stifled a 2-1 changeup, driving it a projected 433 feet, per Statcast, to give Snell three runs to work with.

“I’m lovin ‘it. I love to throw ahead,” Snell said. “Getting three races right away allowed me to settle in… I really felt confident.”

After going 3-for-19 with no home runs in his first six games following a sprained left ankle, Machado appears to have regained his footing. He has homered in two straight games and has put three balls in play at 106.9 mph or higher.

Like Machado, Snell is finding the stats going his way. Not only has Snell given up just two runs in 11 innings in his last two starts, but his 23 strikeouts mark his highest total in consecutive starts at any point in his career.

“When Snell is active, he’s really challenging because he has a lot of balls that break,” said Giants manager Gabe Kapler, whose club has dropped to .500, 6 1/2 games behind the Padres in the wild-card standings. the National League. “Obviously, he was able to swing a lot and miss those.”

Snell was able to get 12 hits off his breaking pitches — eight on curveballs, four on sliders — while keeping his fastball throughout. His 108th and final pitch clocked 96 mph. So good were those three pitches that Snell threw just three changeups.

“My other pitches were better,” Snell said. “There is no need to throw it away.”

Information: MLB.