Shawn Mendes suspends tour: “I’m sick”

“ I need to take the time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health first and foremost “. Like this Shawn Mendes announced the suspension of his world tour. The Canadian singer has admitted that he is sick and wants to leave the music scene for a while.

The news came from his Instagram page, where Shawn Mendes posted a long outburst message. In the note, the pop star explained that he was “ in pieces” in having to announce the postponement of the dates of his tour “ until further notice “. At the base of the stop there would be a depression that the artist has been carrying with him for some time:” I’ve been on tour since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been hard to be traveling away from friends and family. After a few years of pause from the tour (due to pandemic, nedr) I felt ready to return, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the price tag and pressure reached me and I came to a breaking point “.

Fans understood that the artist was going through a difficult period in December 2021, when Shawn Mendes published a video on his social channels, in which he revealed that he felt fragile. A few months later came the announcement of the breakup with his girlfriend, the singer Camila Cabello, and the postponement of the European tour. The dates of Bologna and Milan scheduled for these days were also postponed to spring 2023, while the American dates had been confirmed until today’s confession. “ After talking to my team and doctors I realized I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental healthfirst of all “concluded Mendes.

The theme of teen idols, the young talents engulfed by the entertainment world system, is once again debated. From Justin Bieber to Britney Spearsthere are many pop stars who made their debut on the music scene at a very young age, but who over the years have not withstood the pressure of a mechanism, that of the showbiz, which wears out.