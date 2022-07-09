Shawn Mendes postpones world tour to “take care of my mental health”

Ads

Singer Shawn Mendes has put the brakes on his long-awaited world tour in an effort to take care of his mental health.

The 23-year-old “Stitches” hitmaker said he has “hit a breaking point” and needs time away from the limelight to stop and reset.

Mendes’ tour, titled “Wonder: The World Tour,” began in Portland last month and was supposed to run until August 2023.

“This breaks my heart having to say this, but unfortunately I will have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” the Canadian singer told fans in an Instagram post Friday.

The “Treat You Better” singer admitted he never found it easy to spend so much time away from loved ones so often, admitting this time it was no different.

“I’ve been on tour since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been hard to be traveling away from friends and family,” he explained.

“After a few years off the road, I was ready to go back, but the decision was premature and unfortunately the road toll and pressure caught up with me and I reached a breaking point.”

Mendes said he spoke to his team and mental health professionals, who advised him to take “time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health first of all.”

“As soon as there are more updates, I promise you I’ll let you know I love you guys,” he added.

This isn’t the first time Mendes shares his mental health issues with fans.

In April, he shared a long message on Twitter saying he often wonders “what should I do with my life”.

In a follow-up tweet, he reassured his fans that he was fine, tweeting: “Honestly, I’m so fine! I just want to communicate with you guys in a really honest way. so i just typed my old note for you lol.

Mendes was supposed to continue his tour in St. Paul, Minnesota on Saturday.

