Shawn Mendes postpones upcoming tour dates to focus on his mental health: “I’ve reached a breaking point”

Shawn Mendes Stephen Lovekin / Shutterstock

Treating yourself better. Shawn Mendes has postponed some of his upcoming live shows to focus on his mental health.

“It breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I will have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice. I’ve been on tour since I was 15 and to be honest, it’s always been hard to be traveling away from friends and family, ”the 23-year-old Canadian singer wrote in a message shared via Instagram on Friday 8 July. “After a few years off the road, I felt ready to go back, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the road toll and pressure caught up with me and I hit a breaking point.”

Mendes added: “After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health first of all. As soon as there are more updates, I promise I will let you know I love you guys.

The “Stitches” singer in the past has been candid about his ups and downs with his mental health. In April, he wrote a vulnerable note to his followers about the struggle to embrace his true self.

“Sometimes I wonder [sic] what I should do with my life and what I always feel in return is ‘tell the truth, be the truth’ ”, he wrote at the time. “I feel like it’s a hard thing to do though. I fear that if people know and see the truth they may think less than me. They might get bored of me ”.

The “There’s Nothing Holding Me” artist admitted to “constantly feeling like he’s flying or drowning,” predicting that some of his insecurity might come from being 20. “The truth is that I really want to present myself to the world as my unique self, 100% honest and I don’t care what other people think, sometimes I do !! Sometimes I don’t really care what people think and I feel free. Most of the time it is [sic] a fight [though]. This is the truth, ”she added.

Mendes said he felt likened to sharing his perspective because he thought it “might resonate with some people,” concluding by reassuring his fans that there was nothing to worry about. In a separate tweet, he wrote: “Honestly I’m so good! I just want to communicate with you guys in a really honest way. so i just typed my old note for you lol. And I guess I’m damned if I feel this with all the blessings I have, I guess there must be so many people feeling it and I just don’t want them to feel alone !! “

The former Vine personality kicked off her Wonder tour in Portland, Oregon on June 27. She was to perform in the US and Canada until October before heading overseas next spring.

News of Mendes’ hiatus from touring comes less than a year after he and Camila Cabello split in November 2021. The musicians dated for two years before closing. Both the Grammy nominee and the Cinderella actress, 25, have spoken openly about processing the end of their relationship in their creative ways.

“Camila and I have been writers for as long as we’ve known each other, so we understand what that means,” Mendes told Extra earlier this year. “And we respect what that means. And there will always be transparency between us ”.

Cabello, for her part, has recently been honest about taking her time when it comes to jumping into the dating pool again. “I don’t really focus on it,” she told Cosmopolitan UK this month. “I just want to hang out with people, I want to make friends and have made a lot of great friends over the past year. … If something happens, then it’s really fun, but I don’t put pressure on us ”.

