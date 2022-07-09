Shawn Mendes and the duty to stop when we can’t take it anymore

THEThe recent announcement by singer Shawn Mendes that he wants to postpone the next three weeks of his tour it clearly reminds us that there are moments in our lives when we can no longer say “I can” and instead have a duty to ourselves to give ourselves a break. Whatever it takes.

The periods in which we feel overwhelmed by events and life are more frequent than we would like: often we simply run out of energy and are no longer able to model ourselves around the daily challenges, no matter how big they are. In fact, in some situations, even the simplest gestures of everyday life can seem insurmountable obstacles.

And that’s okay, there’s nothing wrong with that. Unfortunately, however, the company we have built seems to show us that there is no room for breaks, committed as it is to ask us to always run non-stop. A speed that sometimes just doesn’t suit our pace. In moments of fragility – how nice to recognize yourself as fragile – it can happen that they also manifest themselves mental pathologiestowards which we are still incredibly “intolerant”.

Therefore, it is welcome when show business people, who have an imposing sounding board, send positive messages on these issues. Shawn Mendes he did it in a Instagram postin which he announced a three-week hiatus from his “Wonder” tour, which began on June 27 in Portland: “I’ve been touring since I was 15 and honestly it’s always been difficult to travel away from friends and family”, he wrote.

Sorry about his decision, Mendes admitted that he had been absent from touring for a couple of years: “I thought I was ready to dive back into it, but the decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of that road and the pressure have caught up with me and I have reached a breaking point“.

His choice is considered and shared with the team he works with, as well as – fundamental – with health professionals (which, let’s remember, is not just that of the body): “I need to take time and take care of myself and of my mental health, first and foremost “.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The post in ten hours has collected over one and a half million like and twenty-two thousand comments. Among the many celeb who interacted with the post, there was Rita Ora who wrote to Mendes «physical and mental health is the most important thing. Protect it ».

Other Vanity Fair stories that may interest you

5 celebs who suffer from anxiety and the methods they use to feel better

Anxiety disorders, such as changing your point of view