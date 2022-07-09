sequel? Miles Teller Said He Talked To Tom Cruise About Top Gun 3

After the premiere of Top Gun: Maverickthe new movie Tom Cruise became the most successful film of 2022, breaking several box office records and even outperforming several other Hollywood productions such as Batman: The Dark Knight (2008) by Christopher Nolan, however, and now, one of the stars of the film assured that it could leave a part 3.

What did actor Miles Teller say about Top Gun 3?

In an interview with ET, actor Miles Teller said he had had conversations with Tom Cruise about the continuation of the film.

“That would be great, but that depends on CT”, he told the media. “It all depends on Tom. I have been having some conversations with him about. We’ll see”.

Although there are still no official details about this potential new sequel, it is known that the interpreter has developed a special relationship with the protagonist of the saga. In fact, Miles Teller texted him recently for his birthday.

“For him, sharing in top gun with me and many of other young actors It’s been such a wild ride, and it’s still going on.” The actor praised Cruise, who also starred with Jay EllisGlen Powell and more in the movie.

In fact, the release of Top Gun: Maverick has been special after it earned Tom Cruise his first film to gather billion dollars. “It’s definitely what my team has been saying for these upcoming negotiations,” Miles Teller joked while speaking to the outlet.

This successful film is the direct sequel that was released 36 years after top gun (1986). And in this production, Miles Teller plays Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, one of the pilots of the mission training group.

Recently, the actor also revealed that he had a troubling medical emergency when shooting the movie. He even revealed the curious reaction that Tom Cruise hadstatements that you can review by clicking here.





