Selena Gomez wastes no time thinking about a different life

Selena Gomez has been in the spotlight for the vast majority of her life. Even if you’re not a fan of the entertainer, you probably know who she is. The “Fun” singer was in her early teens when the Disney car made her a household name. However, she has gained more fame and recognition thanks to her musical career and relationships with other famous figures, such as Taylor Swift.

Selena Gomez became very famous at a young age

Gomez’s celebrity status certainly prevented her from leading a normal life. As one of the most recognizable faces on the planet, it is rare that she can go out without being recognized. Furthermore, the Only murders in the building star faces a great deal of control for almost every move he makes. This has certainly robbed her of a traditional education or lifestyle.

But despite the ups and downs of fame, Gomez appears to have adopted an attitude of gratitude. She has learned to stay sane and healthy in the most chaotic moments of her life. And while she acknowledges that her life has been atypical, she no longer dwells on the sacrifices she made for the sake of her career. Instead, she has learned to set boundaries so that she can appreciate the life she has.

The “Spring Breakers” star no longer thinks about what her life would be like if she weren’t famous

“I’ve probably spent too much time thinking about what my life might have been like, so now I’m just trying to feel a sense of gratitude for what it is,” Gomez shared with Harper’s Bazaar. “I never wanted to be the kind of person who says, ‘Oh, I wish I had a different life .; This is just the way it worked for me. I’m at the point where I know the value of my privacy and understand how the system works, and once I understand and accept that part I’ve become a little more fearless. I see it as a small price to pay in order to have the life I have now ”.

One of the ways Gomez has taken control of his privacy is by owning his narrative. Instead of letting the press tell a twisted version of her story, the Selena + Chef the star is very outspoken and vulnerable to her fans. But not even Gomez is afraid to set limits. One of the biggest limits she has set is to stay away from social media and the internet in general.

Gomez has avoided social media and the internet for several years

“I haven’t been on the Internet for four and a half years,” Gomez shared with Good Morning America. “You have completely changed my life. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal ”. But how does Gomez avoid the Internet? She revealed that she chooses the content and captions she wants and then passes it on to her team for posting. This helps her to speak directly to fans about her without having to deal with the whirlwind of the internet.

Clearly, Gomez has found a way to achieve some normalcy in his life. And while it’s clear that her life would be very different if she didn’t become famous in her teens, she decided to focus on making life the best it can be.

