Selena Gomez spotted with Nat Woff: is the “Fault in the Stars” actor your new flame?

He’s been single for years, but now maybe he has a new flame. Selena Gomez she was spotted in the company of her colleague Nat Wolff and there are those who hypothesize that between the two there may be something tender. Will it really be like this? Let’s find out everything we know so far.

Selena Gomez and Nat Wolff were paparazzi together while they got together for a dinner at Sunset Tower Hotel from Los Angeles. The photos were taken on July 4th, but only started circulating online in the last few hours.

The two actors starred together in the 2014 comedy Behaving Badlywhere he plays a boy in love with the most popular girl in school, played by Gomez.

In the shots spread on the web that you can see here, Selena and Nat appear smiling and relaxed as they wait for their car to be brought to them. She is wearing a pair of white pants and a denim jacket, with minimal makeup and a shoulder bag.

Selena Gomez has had affairs with in the past Nick Jonas, Taylor Lautnerhis great love Justin Bieber, Zedd And The Weekndas well as a rumored flirtation with Niall Horan. At the moment, as she confirmed herself in some videos on TikTok and during his recent conduct of the Saturday Night Liveis single.

Nat Wolff, who we have seen in the movies Blame the stars, Paper city, Death Note – The notebook of death And 40 are the new 20in the past had relationships with Margaret Qualley And Miranda Cosgroveand alleged flirtations with Suki Watherhouse, Ashley Benson And Bella Thorne. Since 2017 he has been romantically linked to the actress Grace Van Patten.

So with Selena there was only a reunion between friends and long-time colleagues, or maybe there is something more?

