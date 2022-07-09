Saturday in the Historic Center | Chronicle

After a long pandemic confinement, and knowing that the covid-19 is watching us, like a vampire, ready to attack, I decided to risk going to the Historic Center; I had to see the exhibition A Cauduro is a Cauduro (he is a Cauduro). I certainly chose a bad day (is there a good one, these days?). I did not remember that precisely on the 18th the World’s Largest Boxing Class was going to take place, in our venerated plinth. Even his own Sylvester Stallone, the muscular Rocky, now a bit buttery, but with the usual sirloin countenance, appeared in a video, inviting his “Mexican Friends” to participate! No way, we had to face the traditional traffic cuts. The taxi left me in Izazaga and I went, walking towards Donceles, to the Colegio de San Ildefonso.

I was especially happy, I love San Ildefonso, where centuries ago I studied high school and began to intuit what an existence of freedom could be; the UNAM effect. She walked past shop windows in glittering party dresses—graduation dresses, they said; I went to some shoe stores and peeked a bit inside the various shops that give life to Pino Suárez, thinking, oh yes, of course, the kind of massive boxing that was going to be registered in the Guinness books as a world record breaker! What an honor! What a thrill! I remembered some of my students, brave young people —who, by the way, laugh at the sequined clothing— talking about the fear they felt every morning when they went out to the streets to their classes or to their work, without being sure that they would return in the morning. night to their houses. Perhaps learning about the colossal boxing class, a sport that, the advertisements said, we Mexicans carry in our blood and DNA, would provide them with some consolation. “How do you see, Patricia? What do you think, Gabriela?

In a side street to the Zócalo there were, as usual, the dancers with feathered headdresses, and stalls with multiple products on the floor. Flashes of colors and the aroma of copal dominated. I was trying to go fast; Fortunately, it was possible to advance without clashes, among the passers-by who swarmed, forgotten about the pandemic.

I finally arrived at the Antiguo Colegio de San Ildefonso. With the INAPAM card, they did not charge me; benefits of belonging —puff— to the age of fullness, the third, or old age, or whatever you want to call it. I entered the first of the 7 rooms of the exhibition, my sight took a few seconds to adapt, it left the solar brilliance that we have enjoyed the last few mornings and penetrated into a shadowed space. I felt like I was entering another world. And yes, that was exactly how it was.

Fifty years of creative work as a caricaturist, draftsman, painter, sculptor, Raphael Cauduro. Through a wise curatorship, more than one hundred and fifty works, so different from each other that, at first glance, it would be difficult to pigeonhole the artist into a defined trend. The common denominator would be that alchemy of matter of which he speaks Rene Chargoy. The paintings include or, better still, simulate stone, brick, cement, wood, tiles, glass, metal, iron, fabric, cardboard, a synthesis of the substances used in Mexican modernity. Cauduro once said that he mixes the materials to offer “a real half and another that is illusion”. As a whole, a display of perspectives, dimensions, levels and textures that appeals both to the eye and to the touch; unfortunately you have to refrain from touching.

I was fascinated by one of the initial paintings, where the feminine skin, full of sensuality, gradually fades until it acquires a ghostly transparency.





“I left the exhibition convinced that I barely got a glimpse on this visit.” (Photo: Araceli López | MILLENNIUM)

I remembered José Emilio Pacheco’s fundamental doubt, “don’t ask me how time flies”, and I found an answer in Rafael Cauduro that makes tangible that passage through the diversity of elements: peeling walls, rusty metals, rough skins and corpses. . The poet of the Countess evokes “a backward model that can only be found in car cemeteries”; Cauduro alternates train debris with tzompantli of human skulls. Trains and men, now lifeless, are interchangeable. Sometimes the same pile of rubble harbors fragments of railways and dead or dying bodies.

Humanized objects and reified human beings. A city populated by men, women and things belonging to the oppressed, impoverished, marginal social strata. Thus the facades of the houses, half ruined, painted, the wooden doors swollen by the rain, or the rusty train cars, are the environment where men, women and animals fragment, become elastic, deform, they fall apart An environment with which they blend in, sometimes to the point of disappearing. A world of shadows, sad and disturbing. There are not in this exhibition the variations of the social cries that the artist embodied in the Supreme Court of Justice, on one of whose walls he scribbled “Caduro was here”. But without a doubt, there are echoes of those thunderous cries and claims in the positions of the body, in its parts, in the infinite sadness of the represented migrant children.

I left the exhibition convinced that I barely got a glimpse on this visit. The dazzling sun on the streets of the Center, the shops, the cars, the noise, the pedestrians, had disappeared. In my mind and in my heart from that moment the graffiti remained indelible: “Caduro was here”.

AQ