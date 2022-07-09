Rosa Di Grazia beyond the criticisms of Amici / The project with Veronica Peparini and ..

Rosa Di Grazia is told after Amici 20 by Maria De Filippi

He has fascinated the viewers of Canale 5 with the study path in dance started in Friends 20 of Maria De Filippi and in these hours Rosa Di Grazia gets back to talk about herself for the new interview granted to the microphones of Dimmi di te, the new web format conducted by Lorella Cuccarini. Pressed by the questions received by the most loved by Italians, Rose Of Grace he begins by declaring: “I had a period out, due to personal problems, but now I’m serene, happy”. The young modern dancer feels a bit like her sister’s mother and she has always cultivated the dream of dancing, despite her passion made her experience a few moments of discouragement at the idea of ​​not seeing herself realized as a dancer. However, Amici 20 of Maria De Filippi allowed her to give herself hope for the fulfillment of her dream, and in this, her mother also supported her: “One of the biggest supporters was my mother. She always told me ‘go ahead’. I tried for two years to audition for Amici. I presented myself with a piece on 7 rings by Ariana Grande ”. And with hindsight what does Rosa think of Canale 5’s talent? “I have always said that Amici has left me a lot both on a personal and artistic level, there you are alone and you test yourself. I have grown a lot “. In the path undertaken on TV there was no lack of criticisms on the physical level as well as on the technique in dance, including those of the ballet teacher, Alessandra Celentano.

“Celentano’s toughness was useful, I always wanted to take criticism in a constructive way, for my own growth”. And Maria De Filippi? “I’ve seen a light, I’ve never had a person who has always believed in me. She is not a simple conductor, she was a mother, a psychologist, everything. She is one of the few people to whom I have fully opened myself. We had this privilege of knowing her beyond the screen. She was always there and I can only say thank you ”.

Rosa and the artistic future

In the meantime, there are news from the point of view of artistic growth: “I have always wanted to work together with Veronica and Giuliano Peparini (historical faces of Amici, ed), and now I’m embarking on this new adventure ”. The passion for dance in his case began with strokes performed on the notes of neomelodic music and on the music of Gigi D’Alessio. Her fear for her remains that of not seeing herself fulfilled. The catchphrase of the moment? “Shaking”. In view of the future, Rosa does not want to set limits and she intends to devote herself to musicals, singing and acting: “I want to be a person realized in what I love. I am very much from the South and therefore also in the family I would like to fulfill myself… but I live ”.

