Rihanna is the youngest billionaire in the US, according to Forbes magazine

Singer Rihanna, keep giving what to talk about. And it is that this week the magazine Forbes released its list of “America’s Richest Self-Made Women” in 2022 and the native of Barbados was erected as the youngest of the entire select group by agglutinating a Net worth of more than 1.4 billion dollars.

Rihanna, 34, who recently became a mother for the first time, comes in at number 21 on the list.

The singer has managed to build an emporium with great business efforts that allowed her to pave the way to success, so much so that they have allowed her to accumulate wealth with her beauty, skin care and lingerie brands: ‘Fenty Beauty’, ‘Fenty Skin’ and ‘Savage X Fenty’.

“self made”, means that he did not have the privilege of coming from a wealthy family or growing up among Hollywood celebrities or the elite class of New York.

Her impressive milestone comes three years after the outlet bestowed the much-coveted title on Kylie Jenner, who is estimated to have a current net worth of $600 million ranking 41st. Her sister Kim Kardashian, 41, ranks 16th. from the list, with a net worth of $1.8 billion.