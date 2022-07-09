Rihanna is the youngest billionaire, but her money did not come from music

Rihanna. Photo: @badgalriri.

Rihanna is the youngest female billionaire in the United States. Her musical talent made her a superstar, but she also has a business facet that allows her to be on top and continue to grow when she hasn’t released a new album for more than six years.

One thing leads to another, but it must be recognized that his great step as a singer and creator is just a small part of everything that generates so much money.

It is that Rihanna reached a heritage of 1,400 million dollars, which she reached for her cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty.

The name is not a mystery either: Rihanna is actually called Robyn Fenty, and five years ago she created her cosmetic line in which “all women feel included”.

And in addition to that outrageous amount of money, she also generates with her lingerie company Savage x Fenty.

Rihanna star: first things first

The businesswoman leaves the actress and the singer very small. It is true, to achieve what she achieved, she first had to become a superstar, have more than 100 million followers on each of her social networks, and become an absolute icon for women.

But Rihanna shouldn’t have too much time to dedicate to music, which required her to periodically release albums and put her body through exhausting international tours.

His debut with a musical success was with Umbrella, exactly 15 years ago, but his last album was Anti (2016).

On May 13 of this year, in addition, the baby she had with rapper A$AP Rocky was born. Little is known about the little boy, because despite being such popular figures, they have managed to keep their private lives very careful.

