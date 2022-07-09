Report: Vince McMahon paid four women $12 million to hide infidelities

On June 15, it was reported that Vince McMahon reached a three million dollar agreement to hide an extramarital relationship. New reports indicate that former WWE president would have more out-of-court settlements.

According to Joe Palazzolo, Ted Mann and Joe Flint of the Wall Street Journal, McMahon paid four women, including the initial report, more than 12 million dollars in the last 16 to hide alleged infidelities and sexual misconduct.https://twitter.com/joe_palazzolo/status/1545412788255956992

Among the three new ones involved, one is a former WWE wrestler who claimed that McMahon forced her to have sexHe declined to renew her contract in 2005 after she refused any more intimate encounters. Because of these altercations, the woman and her attorney negotiated a $7.5 million settlement four years ago.

In 2008, a WWE contractor reported that she received nude photos of McMahon and added that she was harassed, which led to a million dollar settlement.

The fourth case occurred in 2006, when a manager of the company received one million USD after having sex with McMahon.

New information from the original case

The three new agreements came to light after WWE’s board of directors will investigate McMahon for an extramarital relationship between the former executive and a former employee of the organization, who worked between 2019 and 2022 in the company.

After getting into a romantic relationshipMcMahon agreed to a payment of three million dollars to keep the link silent.

Additionally, through confidential emails it was revealed that the woman was “given as a toy” by McMahon to John Laurinaitis, WWE president of talent relations; This executive is also under investigation by the wrestling company.