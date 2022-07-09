Five reasons why you can’t miss “Thor: Love and Thunder” Thor has become one of the most popular characters in the

Taika Waititi returns as the director

One of the great successes of “Thor: Ragnarok” was its mix of action and lighthearted humor that contrasted with what was done in “Thor: Dark world”, which did not do so well in cinema not critical. Much of the success of the previous installment was due to the new air that its director, Taika, managed to give it; for this reason Marvel decided to bring him back for this fourth installment.

Mighty’s Arrival Thor

After Natalie Portman had differences with Marvel, the actress was not in “Thor: Ragnarok” what seemed like his departure from the MCU.

The appearance of Christian Bale

Not satisfied with bringing Portman back, the New Zealand director opted for another award-winning actor, Christian Bale, who gets into the skin of the villain Gorr, “the Butcher of Gods”, who seeks the extinction of all deities, for revenge. staff.

The expected family cameos

“Thor” has accustomed the viewer to having great guests, whether it be some superhero from the same universe or actors giving life to small characters within the story; this time, we have Matt Damon back, playing an actor who plays Loki, al Chris Hemsworth’s brother