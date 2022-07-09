Rare streptococcus bacteria from animals kills elderly patient in Puerto Rico

The bacterium causes damage to the brain, lungs and even the heart.

Dra. Gloria López, Internal Medicine graduate from the Central University of the Caribbean, and one of the authors of the case. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Streptococcus equi infection in humans has been documented in patients with direct or indirect contact with animals, especially horses, although in most cases cases the contamination route has not been clarified.

Streptococcus equi is a bacterium Lancefield group C Gram (+) coccus, closely related genetically to Streptococcus zooepidemicus and accounting for less than 2% of all group C2 streptococcal infections.

The bacterium can be identified in horses, cows and dogs, and isolated from secretions from wounds, according to the literature.

“He stays more in the respiratory tract of horses, so if the human is in contact with the animal and this secretion, he can acquire it. This bacterium is fatal in immunocompromised patients,” said Dr. Gloria López, a graduate of Internal Medicine from the Central University of the Caribbean, and one of the authors of the case.

In Puerto Rico, a case was documented of a 62-year-old patient who lived in a rural area, who lived alone and had limited family/social support. The patient was exposed to animals, such as horses, chickens, dogs, which within his medical history had been documented to be hypertensive, suffer from diabetes, lung cancer, and suffered from an unidentified lymphoma, explained Dr. López.

He added that the patient was found mentally altered by his family, and was transferred to the emergency room, where he presented respiratory failure, requiring mechanical ventilation in the Intensive Care Unit. The man underwent various laboratory tests, including a CT Scan and study of cerebrospinal fluid due to seizures.

The patient presented altered leukocyte levels, elevated inflammatory markers, fever, among others.

“The patient was started on intravenous antibiotic therapy, fluids for hydration, and day-to-day monitoring was continued to see how he was progressing,” he reiterated.

Culture tests revealed the presence of Streptococcus bacteria equi zooepidemicus to the surprise of doctors.

“In my formative years, this has been the only case I have seen of this type of bacteria, but worldwide there have been several cases that have been reported, and the fatality that the bacteria can cause is quite high in immunocompromised patients. Our patient unfortunately had his fatality at 27 days”, he revealed.

“This bacterium is also characterized by affecting the brain causing meningitis, pneumonia, heart, (…). In our patient it caused bacteremia, pneumonia, meningitis, stroke (…). This case is relevant due to the rarity and at the same time closeness of this bacterium with us human beings. Its diagnosis is a bit challenging and knowing it helps us to keep in mind the exposure that the patient could have (with this type of clinical picture) and that it is known that this bacterium exists and is easily transmissible, “he concluded.

See the full clinical case: