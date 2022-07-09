Randy Orton is promoted for the next WWE live show

Although it is unknown whether or not he will be or what role he will play in this show, World Wrestling Entertainment has announced that Randy Orton will be at the live show next Saturday, July 16, which will take place in the city of Tallahassee, Florida, at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. Information that causes surprise because it was known that the fighter was recovering from back surgery.



Randy Orton has been absent since last May 20, when together with Riddle, in the couple called RK-Bro, they lost the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships at the hands of The Usos. Since that date, he has not been present on the programming and has only been mentioned by his partner in his microphone segments.

However, it must be taken into account that these shows have last minute changes in the composition of the billboard and the list of fighters that will be part of the show. So the presence of Randy Orton is not yet confirmed.

For this live show, talents such as: Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Riddle, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch.

