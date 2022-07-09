raise whatsapp privacy

When you use the service instant messaging of WhatsApp to communicate with your contacts, it is expected that the operation on the digital platform will be private and that is how your conversationsaway from the interference of third parties, or even companies because your chat with family and friends are something personal and intimate for each user.

But in that sense, and to give certainty to the clients of this firm- which, like Instagram belonging to Goalpreviously known as Facebook-, the system has been developed end to end encryptionwith which the content of your text messages and other multimedia elements such as voice notes, photos or videos remain encrypted from the moment they leave your mobile device until their final recipient opens and reads the messages without intermediaries who can spy on them.

If you don’t trust your messages to be entirely private then you’ll want to turn this on. mechanism of security to help you use WhatsApp with peace of mind with the certainty that your chats are out of reach of prying eyes.

With the end-to-end encryption system you can be sure that no one accesses your messages other than you and your interlocutor. (Pixabay)



It is assumed that neither Google Not even the Meta company itself has access to the content of the instant messages that its clients share, but by activating end-to-end encryption you will be sure that the matter that you and your contact deal with will remain only between you and no one else, except that one of the interlocutors deliberately makes it known to others.

We also recommend If you owe taxes to the SAT, it can seize you more than once

In order for you to be able to enable this tool and have your backups completely encrypted, you do not need to download or install additional softwareand it will be enough to consider your messages confidential before other people or digital entities.

In order for you to use your smartphone with the greatest reliability in terms of security, it is important that you enable end-to-end encryption for your backups, which can be easily configured from the app mobile.

On your cell phone, access the WhatsApp app and press the Settings button on the icon of the three vertical points to open a menu, where you must choose Chats. When you are in that section, go to Backup and open the option dedicated to end-to-end encrypted copy.

We suggest you read What to do if the US enters an economic recession: 5 recommendations

The system will show you a message notifying you that with this parameter no one will have access to your chat messages, including technology giants like Facebook or Google, so all you have to do is activate the mechanism to enjoy this coverage in favor of your privacy.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology from My Pocket section.